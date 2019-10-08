Trump campaign threatens to sue Minneapolis over demand for rally payment

Say Jessie Van Berkel and Marissa Evans in the Star Tribune, “Tensions between Minneapolis city leaders and President Donald Trump’s campaign escalated Monday when the campaign threatened to sue the city for trying to force it to pay $530,000 for security during this week’s rally. Trump’s campaign team said in a news release late Monday night that Mayor Jacob Frey is ‘abusing the power of his office’ by ‘conjuring a phony and outlandish bill for security’ to cover those costs for Thursday’s campaign rally.”

At MPR, Briana Bierschbach says, “A recent investigation by the Center for Public Integrity found that the Trump campaign generally doesn’t reimburse local governments for extra costs that result from his campaign rallies. His campaign has at least nine unpaid invoices from cities for extra costs totaling more than $840,000, according to the report. Trump raised $125 million for his 2020 re-election bid in the third quarter of this year alone. Trump doesn’t have to pay the city back. The Federal Election Commission doesn’t have any rules requiring campaigns to cover local costs, but some candidates do pay them.”

The Pioneer Press’ Betsy Helfand writes: “The Twins were swept out of the American League Division Series, falling 5-1 to the Yankees in Game 3 on Monday night at Target Field. The loss extended the Twins’ playoff losing streak to 16 games, their last postseason win coming in 2004. Thirteen of those losses have come against the Yankees.”

Pam Louwagie of the Star Tribune says, “The hungry moose of Isle Royale National Park have been busy in recent years ravaging trees, noshing on aquatic plants and reproducing quickly. While predator wolves are being shipped to the Lake Superior island to better balance the ecosystem, some Michigan lawmakers are now pushing for a faster way: hunting. A bipartisan resolution introduced in that state’s House of Representatives is encouraging the National Park Service to establish a moose tag hunting lottery to help control what it calls an ‘exploding population’ of the animals, estimated to have multiplied on Isle Royale from about 515 to 2,060 over the past eight years.”

For the Forum News Service, Dana Ferguson writes: “For the first time in the state’s history, commissioners and governor’s office employees have entered into training to better understand tribal sovereignty and issues that pertain to indigenous people in Minnesota. …The move is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States. And Minnesota officials said it’s key to improving government-to-government relations with tribes that share geographic boundaries with the state.”



WCCO-TV reports: “Amy Klobuchar said Monday that she raised $4.8 million in the third quarter for her 2020 presidential campaign, a total that places the Minnesota senator in the middle of the Democratic field in fundraising for the third straight quarter. Klobuchar has raised more than some rivals but less than top-tier candidates such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, who raised $25.3 million last quarter, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who raised $24.6 million.”

Says Chris Dolce for The Weather Channel, “Heavy snow and strong winds will develop in the northern Rockies beginning Tuesday. The wintry weather will then advance toward the Front Range of the Rockies and northern Plains through late this week. At least a half foot of snow could pile up in parts of the northern Rockies as well as in the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota through Saturday.”

In the Pioneer Press there is this story. “A 27-year-old West Fargo, N.D., man is in jail after threatening a woman with a handgun because he took issue with her political bumper sticker, according to the Moorhead Police Department. … A woman told police she was driving southbound in the 1000 block of Eighth Street near Concordia College when a man pulled up next to her and yelled at her saying he disliked her bumper sticker supporting Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Police said that the man, identified later as Joseph Schumacher, then pointed to his own bumper sticker for Republican President Donald Trump and talked about his different political views before he drove past the woman’s vehicle and held up a handgun.”

In the Star Tribune, Janet Moore says, “Beginning Tuesday, travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport may use both security lines in the main terminal, whether they have TSA PreCheck or not. The news will likely prompt relief among airport travelers weary of long lines and comes just in time for the busy MEA weekend, when most students across the state have time off school Oct. 16-18 for the Minnesota Educator Academy meetings. The long weekend is a popular travel time at MSP Airport, particularly for families with children.”

WCCO-TV reports: “A lot of Minnesotans wanted to clap Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the back Sunday. As, it turns out, did President Donald Trump. A spokesperson for the team confirmed that Trump phoned Cousins to ‘briefly congratulate him and the Vikings on the win in New York.‘ The call came following Sunday’s 28-10 victory against the New York Giants.”