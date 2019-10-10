Trump rally expected to draw thousands of protesters to downtown Minneapolis

At MPR, Briana Bierschbach reports, “Trump held rallies in Duluth and Rochester, Minn., in the last campaign cycle, but his Minneapolis appearance is expected to draw much larger crowds, including thousands of protesters. … More than a dozen groups are working together to coordinate the protests and they’re training hundreds of marshals to try to keep protesters safe during the event. The groups said they don’t want any violence.… The groups are worried about militant outside groups that could disrupt that. The self-proclaimed anti-fascist protest group Antifa has called for supporters to show up on Thursday, as has the group the Oath Keepers, an anti-government far-right organization whose members often show up to events armed.”
For the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor reports, “Supporters of President Donald Trump protested Wednesday outside the City Hall office of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has been in a public spat with the Trump campaign over the $530,000 security bill for Thursday’s Target Center rally. Chants of ‘We support our police, Frey do you?’ and ‘Trump, Trump, Trump!’ rang out for about a half-hour as the crowd of about two dozen people mobilized outside of Frey’s office. The mayor was not present, in observance of Yom Kippur.”
Also in MPR, this from Matt Sepic: “More than 48 hours before the rally was scheduled to start, President Trump’s supporters began lining up outside the arena. Among the first in line was Dan Nelson, an engineer from Spring Lake Park, Minn. hoping to get a front-row seat. He wants to show the president how much he appreciates Trump’s tax and economic policies. … The campaign rally is Trump’s first since the Democrats began an impeachment inquiry. Nelson said the president’s opponents will make up anything they can just to remove him from office.”
Cody Nelson of MPR adds, “When President Trump visits Minnesota on Thursday, traffic snarls and crowds are expected in downtown Minneapolis where he will host a campaign rally at Target Center. ‘Our strong advice is that if you don’t have to be in those areas that day, don’t. Just simply don’t. Avoid the aggravation,’ said Minneapolis police spokesperson Lt. John Elder.”
From WCCO-TV: “A dressing room is a place shoppers expect to be private. That trust was broken after a 41-year-old man was discovered planting cameras inside them across the Twin Cities metro. Investigators started receiving reports of suspicious activity at Mall of America about a year ago from store employees. They discovered devices disguised to look like a utility box, but actually concealing a GoPro camera. Last week, an employee recognized a man suspected of being involved. ‘They called mall security, called Bloomington Police. They got out there, the individual was still on scene and police contact was made with him,’ said Bloomington Police Deputy Chief Mike Hartley. … The suspect told investigators he’s done this about 10 times before, at Mall of America and at other malls across the metro, possibly targeting children and teens.”
Says the AP, “A fall snowstorm is snarling traffic and causing power outages in the Rocky Mountains as it slowly crawls across the northern U.S. toward the Great Plains and Minnesota. … The storm is expected to bring the first snow of the season to Denver by Thursday, and in Minnesota a slow moving, but sharp cold front will bring midday rain showers. Temps will fall from the 50s into the 40s Friday with rain showers. Colder air continues to flow into Minnesota Friday night turning rain showers to a mix of rain and snow.”
KSTP-TV reports: “Authorities in St. Louis Park are investigating after a one-year-old overdosed and tested positive for fentanyl consumption, according to court records. A search warrant application filed in Hennepin County says police were called on Oct. 3 on the report of a one-year-old who had possibly overdosed. … The search warrant application says the mother told police the child’s father had taken Tylenol earlier and ‘must have forgotten to put the pill bottle away.’ The child was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where a urine sample from the child returned positive for fentanyl.”
In The New York Post, Joseph Staszewski says, “Twins reliever Tyler Duffey never experienced anything like the vitriol he received from Yankees fans during the ALDS. ‘Boston’s fun, they’re baseball fans,’ Duffey told The Athletic after the Yankees swept the Twins in the ALDS. ‘Yankees fans, they just hate people.’”
Comments (8)
I wonder how many business owners would support their employees showing up at Trump rallies wearing company logos or whatever on their shirts and acting as representatives of the company? I suggest a few of these vocal police “supporters” give that a shot and see how it works out for them. If they’re wise they’ll check with HR first, but if the were wise…
“…He wants to show the president how much he appreciates Trump’s tax and economic policies. …” Mr. Nelson must be among the upper few percent in terms of income – the only ones to genuinely benefit from the alleged tax cut, and the ones least likely to be harmed by the trillion-dollar debt the country will have as a result. An engineer, he’s also obviously not a farmer or manufacturer, or he’d realize that Trump economic policies are working against the interests of both groups, except for the international companies donating heavily to his campaign.
According to his LinkedIn profile he works for a retail company that declared bankruptcy in 2017. Had their brand auctioned off, inventory liquidated. No wonder his has a couple days free.
Hmm..seems like this dude has a lot in common with Donald.
Imagine the sneers of derision from the right-wing commentariat if the report was of someone who had been waiting 48 hours to see Bernie Sanders.
There you got it, The Trumpies, probably from out of town, want “FREE STUFF” like police protection for a campaign rally by their corrupt president.Do we support our police, last I checked they are on the pay role, the real question is, how can police support Trump policies, actions and words. begs the question, do they really support our communities as well? Highly questionable from this vantage point, the 2 positions are at opposite ends of the spectrum.
Well, if the police that serve my community support Trump, then they view me, my family and most of my neighbors as the enemy and would be happy to exercise their authority to make things a little worse for us. So, no, in that case I suppose I don’t support them. But I’ll continue happily to pay their salaries and the liabilities the city incurs by virtue of their actions, as that’s just the sort of civic-minded fellow I am.
Give it just a little bit of thought and know that this has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with trolling Frey. I suspect even Kroll is smart enough to know that if it were up to Trump, there would be no such thing as a police union. He just wants to take a shot at Frey. Which Frey has earned.