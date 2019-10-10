Trump rally expected to draw thousands of protesters to downtown Minneapolis

At MPR, Briana Bierschbach reports, “Trump held rallies in Duluth and Rochester, Minn., in the last campaign cycle, but his Minneapolis appearance is expected to draw much larger crowds, including thousands of protesters. … More than a dozen groups are working together to coordinate the protests and they’re training hundreds of marshals to try to keep protesters safe during the event. The groups said they don’t want any violence.… The groups are worried about militant outside groups that could disrupt that. The self-proclaimed anti-fascist protest group Antifa has called for supporters to show up on Thursday, as has the group the Oath Keepers, an anti-government far-right organization whose members often show up to events armed.”

For the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor reports, “Supporters of President Donald Trump protested Wednesday outside the City Hall office of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has been in a public spat with the Trump campaign over the $530,000 security bill for Thursday’s Target Center rally. Chants of ‘We support our police, Frey do you?’ and ‘Trump, Trump, Trump!’ rang out for about a half-hour as the crowd of about two dozen people mobilized outside of Frey’s office. The mayor was not present, in observance of Yom Kippur.”

Also in MPR, this from Matt Sepic: “More than 48 hours before the rally was scheduled to start, President Trump’s supporters began lining up outside the arena. Among the first in line was Dan Nelson, an engineer from Spring Lake Park, Minn. hoping to get a front-row seat. He wants to show the president how much he appreciates Trump’s tax and economic policies. … The campaign rally is Trump’s first since the Democrats began an impeachment inquiry. Nelson said the president’s opponents will make up anything they can just to remove him from office.”



Cody Nelson of MPR adds, “When President Trump visits Minnesota on Thursday, traffic snarls and crowds are expected in downtown Minneapolis where he will host a campaign rally at Target Center. ‘Our strong advice is that if you don’t have to be in those areas that day, don’t. Just simply don’t. Avoid the aggravation,’ said Minneapolis police spokesperson Lt. John Elder.”

From WCCO-TV: “A dressing room is a place shoppers expect to be private. That trust was broken after a 41-year-old man was discovered planting cameras inside them across the Twin Cities metro. Investigators started receiving reports of suspicious activity at Mall of America about a year ago from store employees. They discovered devices disguised to look like a utility box, but actually concealing a GoPro camera. Last week, an employee recognized a man suspected of being involved. ‘They called mall security, called Bloomington Police. They got out there, the individual was still on scene and police contact was made with him,’ said Bloomington Police Deputy Chief Mike Hartley. … The suspect told investigators he’s done this about 10 times before, at Mall of America and at other malls across the metro, possibly targeting children and teens.”

Says the AP, “A fall snowstorm is snarling traffic and causing power outages in the Rocky Mountains as it slowly crawls across the northern U.S. toward the Great Plains and Minnesota. … The storm is expected to bring the first snow of the season to Denver by Thursday, and in Minnesota a slow moving, but sharp cold front will bring midday rain showers. Temps will fall from the 50s into the 40s Friday with rain showers. Colder air continues to flow into Minnesota Friday night turning rain showers to a mix of rain and snow.”