Trump thanks Minneapolis police union chief, praises t-shirts

Federal appointment forthcoming? WCCO reports: “President Donald Trump continues to focus in on Minneapolis with a barrage of tweets Tuesday morning ahead of Thursday’s rally. Now, he’s complimenting the Minneapolis police union. … Trump personally thanked Lt. Bob Kroll, Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis president, for his ‘kind words’ during a recent Fox and Friends interview.”

On the front lines of the battle against CWD. MPR’s John Enger reports: “Marv Stroschein and his Crow Wing County, Minn., landfill crew poured gallons of kerosene onto a huge pile of cordwood in an incinerator the size of a shipping container, then tossed in a road flare to light it up. … Supercharged with oxygen, temperatures inside the massive open-air incinerator top out at 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit. Stroschein needed at least 1,000 degrees — near the melting point of aluminum — to kill what he was hunting this day: prions, the deformed brain and nerve cells of deer carcasses infected with chronic wasting disease.”

Another Eighth District challenger. The Forum News Service reports (via the Duluth New Tribune): “Marjorie ‘Marje’ Holmstrom-Sabo announced her candidacy to represent Minnesota’s 8th District in the U.S. House of Representatives in the upcoming 2020 election. … Holmstrom-Sabo is the second candidate this month to announce a challenge to incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Duluth. Democrat Quinn Nystrom of Baxter officially kicked off her campaign Thursday, Oct. 3. Holmstrom-Sabo’s official announcement will take place at noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine View in Hibbing.”

Beats leaving the house. The Star Tribune’s David La Vaque reports: “Two ranked football teams. Bleachers packed with fans representing each. … A playoff atmosphere permeated everything about the Class 6A, top-10 game last Friday between Lakeville’s two high schools: then-No. 1 North and South. … Those with a rooting interest who were either unwilling or unable to attend could catch a live video stream of the game on their computer or smartphone. … Once a novelty at the local high school level, livestreaming has become a more prominent part of the broadcasting landscape.”



In other news…

Congratulations: “Marlon James, Laili Lalami are National Book Award nominees” [Star Tribune]

Twins win: “Rollin’ Twins win 2019 Wheelchair Softball World Series” [KMSP]

Another media bankruptcy: “Tiger Oak Media, publisher of Minnesota Bride magazine, files for bankruptcy” [Star Tribune]

They could use the help: “Target donates $250,000 to University of Minnesota to boost cybersecurity program” [Star Tribune]

Also in Big Red news: “Target powering Toys ‘R’ Us relaunch” [Star Tribune]

How sweet it isn’t: “Women sue Post over shortage of honey in Honey Bunches of Oats” [City Pages]

Remember “The Chalice”? “An Oral History of Lizzo’s Rise to Fame” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]