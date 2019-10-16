Two more Minnesotans die from vaping-related injuries

WCCO is reporting on two more deaths in Minnesota related to vaping: “The Minnesota Department of Health says two more Minnesotans have died from complications over severe lung injuries linked with vaping. … Authorities say both of the newly-reported Minnesota cases involved people who were over 50 years old, and both of them died in September.”

Torey Van Oot at the Star Tribune has compiled pundits’ reactions to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s performance in Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate: “The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake listed Klobuchar among the night’s ‘winners’: ‘The Minnesota senator arguably made herself Warren’s chief foil in this debate, creating contrasts on taxes, Medicare-for-all and other issues … we’ll see if voters are buying it.'”

In the New York Times, Mitch Smith and former MinnPost reporter Christina Capecchi interview local Somali-Americans about President Donald Trump’s comments during a recent Target Center rally: “‘This creates tension, this creates fear, this creates anxiety for many people,’ said Mohamud Noor, a Democratic member of the Minnesota House of Representatives who was born in Somalia. The president, Mr. Noor added, had signaled to his supporters that ‘now it’s O.K. to discriminate against Somalis.’“



KSTP reports on a death in Minneapolis’ Marcy-Holmes neighborhood: “The Minneapolis Police Department said officers were called at about 4:30 a.m. to the area of Seventh Street Southeast and Fifth Avenue Southeast. When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered from injuries that are believed to be from an assault. The man was transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.”

The Associated Press has a story on a jury verdict in a defamation suit brought by the father of a boy killed at Sandy Hook against a retired Minnesota professor: “A Dane County jury Tuesday decided the amount James Fetzer must pay Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son Noah was among the 26 victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Fetzer and Mike Palacek co-wrote a book, ‘Nobody Died at Sandy Hook.’ A judge earlier ruled Pozner was defamed by statements in the book that claimed he fabricated copies of his son’s death certificate.”

Also includes random seating: “Sun Country reaches out to Duluth, Mankato air travelers, with a coach bus to MSP” [Star Tribune]

Kudos: “Black women pioneers to be honored with commemorative street names in S. Mpls.” [Spokesman-Recorder]

Pick-up shticks: “Minnesota Supreme Court: St. Paul has to pay haulers even if voters reject trash system” [Star Tribune]

A cold Seattle: “2019 is now one of the top 10 wettest years in Twin Cities history” [KMSP]

Next hotdish contest is going to be awkward: “Ilhan Omar endorses Bernie Sanders [VIDEO]” [City Pages]

“The Lou Gehrig of mascots”: “Twins part ways with the human who portrays mascot T.C. Bear” [Star Tribune]