Uniform ban spurs Minneapolis police union to make ‘Cops for Trump’ shirts

In the Star Tribune, Mara Klecker writes: “The Minneapolis police union has come out with a ‘Cops for Trump’ T-shirt, just days after the Police Department banned officers from wearing their uniforms in support of candidates at political events or in ads. Lt. Bob Kroll, head of the officers’ union, posted the T-shirt image on his personal Facebook page, saying the shirts will be for sale starting Monday at the union’s headquarters for $20 each and will soon be available online.”

In the Pioneer Press, Kristi Belcamino and Nick Woltman report: “A shooting and rollover crash on St. Paul’s West Side on Sunday left a man in critical condition and a 4-year-old boy with minor injuries, police say. Officers were dispatched about 5:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Wabasha Street, where they found the pair inside an overturned SUV in the parking lot of an apartment complex, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul Police Department spokesman. The man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, was unconscious but breathing when police arrived, Ernster said. The boy was shot in the foot.”

Up in Duluth, Dan Kraker of MPR reports, “After more than a year away, and two tourist seasons missed, the William A. Irvin is nearly ready to make its return voyage to Duluth. Last September, the city was forced to orchestrate a complicated move of the 610-foot retired iron ore freighter, to allow for the cleanup of polluted sediment and the repair of a seawall at the Minnesota Slip, where the Irvin had been moored as a museum ship for several decades.”

For The Growler, Louis Livingston-Garcia writes, “Out of over 100 categories judged at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF), Minnesota breweries medaled in four, including two golds. St. Paul’s Barrel Theory Beer Company took a gold medal in the specialty Berliner category for Midwest Exotic, a gose with calamansi, blood orange, tangerine, and peach. … The other gold came in the Bock category courtesy of Hutchinson’s Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company and its Tackle Bock.”

MPR’s Mohamed Ibrahim writes: “A Benedictine monk and scholar at Minnesota’s St. John’s University will deliver a lecture Monday evening in Washington — a prestigious national honor for his work preserving historical religious texts. Father Columba Stewart said he was ‘blown away’ when he received the news in July that he had been selected to deliver the 2019 Jefferson Lecture in the Humanities. Stewart is executive director of the Hill Museum and Manuscript Library at St. John’s in Collegeville, Minn.”

In the Star Tribune, Faiza Mahamud reports, “The union representing Minneapolis Public Schools support staff in contract negotiations says a growing number of aides are leaving the state’s third-largest district to work in other metro schools that pay them better. But according to the district, instructional salaries — pay going to school employees such as classroom teachers, special education staff and teacher aides — have gone up drastically in the past six years.”

The AP says, “A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting American Indian reservations in the Dakotas to talk about oil pipelines. Greta Thunberg is appearing at panel discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota at 5 p.m. Sunday and on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.”



Says Nick Givas of Fox News, “President Trump has acted like a ‘global gangster’ and been overly reckless with his handling of American relations with Ukraine, said 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during a Sunday television interview. Klobuchar appeared on ‘State of the Union,’ and was pressed by host Jake Tapper about her stance on whether she will convict Trump if articles of impeachment are passed by the House. … ‘I have been very clear, I think this is impeachable, that the case should be heard by the House and it should come over to the Senate,’ she said. ‘I don’t know what counts they’re going to have, or how they’re going to do this, but my focus is on the fact that you’ve got a president that’s acting like a global gangster.’”