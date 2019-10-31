Vaping illnesses pose problems for marijuana legalization efforts in Minnesota

Says J. Patrick Coolican for the Star Tribune, “Opponents of legalizing marijuana in Minnesota are seizing on the recent outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and teen nicotine addiction to urge caution on the cannabis front — even as advocates of legalization ramp up their campaign ahead of next year’s legislative session. ‘I hope this slows down the rush by [Gov. Tim Walz] and House Democrats on recreational marijuana,’ said state Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, the majority leader. ‘If they see the correlation, that might at least slow down the process’”

For the Duluth News Tribune, Matthew Guerry writes, “The Minnesota Department of Public Safety this week warned liquor license holders not to purchase alcohol vaping machines, which are illegal in Minnesota, after one was confiscated from a Dakota County bar. At a news conference held Wednesday, Oct. 30, department officials said that the device is the first to be seized under a state law that has been in effect since 2006. Consequences for breaking the law can range from civil fines to criminal charges.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic writes: “A Ramsey County judge is expected to decide Thursday whether to extend the shutdown of Water Gremlin indefinitely. The White Bear Township, Minn., company makes car battery terminals and fishing weights out of lead. This week, state regulators ordered the plant closed after tests found high levels of the toxic metal in the children of some employees.”

Says Chris Serres for the Star Tribune, “The new head of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) pledged aggressive action Wednesday to correct the embarrassing gaps in oversight that have roiled the agency since this summer and led to nearly $80 million in improper payments for substance-use disorder treatment. At a prolonged Senate hearing, Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead unveiled the broad outlines of a plan to strengthen internal controls within the agency and to increase scrutiny over how funding decisions are made in the state’s Medicaid program … .”

For MPR, Cody Nelson says, “Several environmental groups are petitioning the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to ban lead fishing tackle and ammunition across the state, arguing the toxic chemical poses too great a threat to wildlife and human health. The rules, proposed by Friends of Minnesota Scientific and Natural Areas, would ban lead fishing tackle in most of the state and outlaw lead bullets and shot everywhere.”



For City Pages, Hannah Jones says, “Yolanda Pittman had been working at Hennepin County since 2002. More specifically, she was part of Human Services and Public Health, which is supposed to help people who are struggling to afford a place to live, or food, or medical expenses. … Somewhere along the line, she became a personal care attendant to a man named Robert Coleman, who was getting medical, food, and housing assistance from her department. The two became romantically involved, and in 2008, had a child together. By 2014, they were married. There was just one problem. Now that he was living with another adult, Coleman was no longer eligible to get assistance from four different government programs. At least, he wouldn’t have been if he’d mentioned that on any of his applications. But he didn’t. And Pittman, in her position at the county, covered his tracks. According to court documents, the couple reportedly stole more than $248,000 in government funds between 2010 and 2018.”

This from Martin Moylan at MPR: “We’re surrounded by things produced in factories — cars, clothing, electronics and myriad other products. But not homes and apartments, at least not yet. But quality factory-built housing could become more commonplace before long, as builders and communities look for ways to address the affordable housing crunch. It costs about $250,000 to build a typical apartment unit in the Twin Cities. But modular construction could shave that cost significantly, if regulators, lenders, developers, designers and other industry players embrace it.”

Also from Moylan at MPR: “Twin Cities developers are showing increased interest in building new homes and apartments. This month, area builders pulled permits for 1,737 new homes and apartment units, according to Housing First Minnesota, a trade group for builders and developers. That was the most for the month of October in more than 15 years. So far this year, construction firms have sought permits for nearly 13,000 housing units, a 70 percent increase from three years ago. … But most new homes and apartments are priced beyond the reach of many, if not most, people.”

The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports, “The head of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has requested a meeting with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials after learning that a hotel checkpoint is slated to close in November. Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), said the impending closure of the InterContinental Hotel checkpoint on Nov. 18 is ‘deeply concerning.’ Ryks addressed the letter to TSA’s Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogs­well, requesting a meeting with TSA about the hotel checkpoint as well as ‘broader concerns regarding TSA staffing’ at MSP.”