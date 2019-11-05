5 die after fire in Minneapolis public housing high rise

Horrible. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Five people died early Wednesday in a fire on the 14th floor of a Minneapolis public housing high rise, and three others were hospitalized, authorities said. … The three-alarm blaze in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood broke out around 4 a.m. in a 24-story building in the 600 block of Cedar Avenue S. near downtown Minneapolis and was extinguished within 30 minutes, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.”

School deficit. The Southwest Journal’s Nate Gotlieb reports: “Minneapolis Public Schools will need to make budget cuts or find operational savings for the 2020–21 school year because of a $19.1 million budget gap. … The district, which operates 17 schools in the Southwest Journal’s coverage area — Minneapolis west of Interstate 35W and south of Interstate 394, plus Bryn Mawr — expects operating revenue to total $618.9 million and operating expenses to total $645.5 million, according to an initial budget forecast. It’s already set aside $8 million in reserves for next school year, but a $19.1 million gap remains.”

Addiction can affect anyone. In Sahan Journal, Joey Peters writes: “Fartune Del recalled the shame some in her community placed on her and other East African mothers as their teenage children struggled with drug addictions. … Men in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, she said, would sometimes criticize her for not kicking her teenage son out of the home. … Fartun’s family struggles, as well what she described as a recent rise in youth drug activity and violence among youth in her neighborhood, prompted her and 15 other mothers from the neighborhood to organize around the issue of drug addiction in East African youth in 2018.”



College students into hemp. The Minnesota Daily’s Emma Dill reports: “CBD has surged in popularity over the past few years among students and at shops near the University of Minnesota campus, despite it being a legal ‘gray area.’ … Dinkytown’s Cosmic Bean Dispensary sells CBD boosters for customers to mix into coffee and CBD-infused bath bombs. Next door, Hideaway smoke shop sells an array of CBD cigarettes, vape cartridges and oils. … In Prospect Park, CBD-infused baked goods line checkout aisles at Fresh Thyme grocery store. Convenience stores near the campus also carry CBD products. Mr. Santana in Marcy-Holmes sells CBD gum and smokable dried hemp flowers, while Adam’s Grocery and Tobacco in Como sells CBD gummies, lollipops and even dog treats.”

Lost amid all the snow news. The Pioneer Press’ Matthew Guerry reports: “Airline catering workers from the Twin Cities area held a protest against Delta Air Lines at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday, saying that the company is to blame for their purportedly low wages and costly health insurance plans. … More than a dozen such protests were organized at other airports throughout the United States on Tuesday during the travel-heavy Thanksgiving holiday.”

In other news…

Move your car: “Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies, plowing to begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday” [KMSP]

New Americans: “St. Paul welcomes over 2,000 newly naturalized citizens” [KSTP]

Marje Holmstrom-Sabo suspends campaign: “DFL candidate out in 8th District” [Duluth News Tribune]

Overcoming adversity: “Local dancers land Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade gig despite shuttered studio” [Duluth News Tribune]



Got a shovel? “U of M needs help removing snow from TCF Bank Stadium” [KARE]

Closing down: “Maeve’s Cafe in Northeast will close in December, issues a heartfelt goodbye” [City Pages]

Now you know: “The real story behind Prince’s Little Red Corvette” [BBC]

Pie-valry: “Red’s Savoy Pizza Announces Temporary Name Change Ahead Of Gophers-Badgers Football Game” [WCCO]

You know, this decision has certain flaws: “It’ll be a sad Thanksgiving this year: Netflix has canceled its MST3K revival” [AV Club]