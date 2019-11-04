Accumulating snow forecast for Tuesday in metro

Here we go. KARE’s Sven Sundgaard reports: “It seems we’ve been dodging snow the last couple weeks that has fallen to our west, to our south… even east and north! … Sigh. Our luck may run out Tuesday night. … An accumulating snowfall event looks increasingly likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The computer models have been trending south with this system, but it still looks like the metro could see up to 1″ of snow. The precip will probably start falling after 10 p.m. in the metro, wrapping up just before 5-6 a.m. Wednesday. It could make for a crummy commute.”

Some communities see a big upside to replacing Line 3. For the Forum News Service, Sam Easter writes: “Boom times, brought on by construction of a new oil pipeline, are potentially right around the corner in Thief River Falls. … But exactly when isn’t yet clear. … Construction on Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline, which will cut through northern Minnesota near the city, has been tangled in controversy and regulatory processes for years — pitting concerns about Native American sovereignty and the environment against developers and local communities hopeful for economic stimulus. This past summer, a court battle left unresolved questions regarding potential oil spills in Lake Superior, and Minnesota regulators asked the state Commerce Department to take a closer look and report back before the end of November. It’s a step closer to a resolution.”

Room for improvement. The Southwest Journal’s Michelle Bruch writes: “Over the course of 14 years at 3121 Pleasant Ave., Mrs. Dominguez paid rent to two owners later stripped of their rental licenses, saw rent increase from a third owner and worked with Legal Aid to take a fourth landlord to court. In 2018, she joined other tenants renting from Villa Nova Real Estate Holdings to tell Hennepin Housing Court about daily cockroach sightings, leaky windows, a unit with two layers of wet carpet, an intruder entering an unlockable window and a mold investigator whose hair became damp inside a humid apartment. Dominguez said she still gets a court-ordered $200 monthly reduction in rent, because although the windows were replaced, she’s still waiting for other repairs a year later. … Now the affordable housing nonprofit Aeon has purchased her building, along with 15 other apartment complexes, with a commitment to keep rents affordable for the long term. Given her experience, Dominguez is cautious.”

Shooting in Cottage Grove. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “An armed man being pursued by law enforcement barged into a Cottage Grove home before he was shot outside the residence, authorities said. … The gunfire occurred shortly after 9 a.m. outside a home north of Oakwood Park, emergency dispatch audio disclosed.”

In other news…

