Bde Maka Ska case goes before Minnesota Supreme Court

At MPR, Brian Bakst says, “Justices on Minnesota’s Supreme Court and the attorneys appearing before them Wednesday seldom used the words ‘Lake Calhoun’ or ‘Bde Maka Ska’ as the court weighed a case that could decide the name of the largest Minneapolis lake. Instead, the seven justices delved into the statutory power of the DNR commissioner to make a 2018 name change despite a law that might restrict it. And they challenged a lawyer for the Save Lake Calhoun group that opposed the switch to Bde Maka Ska on its ability to press its case.”

WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reports: “WCCO has learned the manufacturing plant at the center of a number of pollution investigations has not completed changes mandated by a state agency. One week ago, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ordered Water Gremlin to alter its use of hazardous waste. The White Bear Township facility had to make some immediate changes, others within a month. While some progress has been made, the MPCA told WCCO on Wednesday six action items are overdue. They include managing hazardous waste streams and contacting police and fire to coordinate services in case of an emergency.”

At MPR, Briana Bierschbach says, “[Lexi] Tyrrell is an instructor at Faces Etc of MN, a professional makeup school in south Minneapolis. It’s one of only a few schools in the state that trains people who want to get into makeup artistry but aren’t interested in full-blown cosmetology school, where students also have to learn other skills such as skin care and waxing. Many of the school’s hundreds of alumni work as freelance makeup artists and do on-site services for brides on their wedding day. But they now say that work is being threatened under a new interpretation of state law that’s already put some freelancers out of business.”

KSTP-TV reports: “A University of Minnesota professor who was convicted of domestic assault and who was under investigation for questionable spending of taxpayer money at the university has now resigned, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has learned. Aaron Doering, 48, had been on paid leave from the U of M since his arrest for dragging and choking his now-former girlfriend in December 2018. … In July, a six-month investigation by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS found at least $30,000 in questionable spending by Doering, including first class flights, expensive meals, and gifts that appeared unrelated to the professor’s work at the university.”

Says Jason DeRusha for WCCO-TV, “Ever wonder what kind of home you could get in Minneapolis for $5.4 million? Well, look no further than 2427 E Lake of the Isles Parkway. … Built in 1911, the home is 8,500 square feet, with four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a multi-tiered terrace, a number of fountains, a sauna, and a world-class kitchen. It’s been on the market for about two years. Twice before, it’s set the record for the most expensive home sold in the City of Lakes. If you bought the home, taxes on it would cost $6,500 a month, or $78,000 a year. If you got a mortgage with a $1 million down payment, it’d cost $30,000 a month.”



Says Bill Enderson at MPR, “The two-part good news for the day is that milder temperatures are on their way and no major storms are in the foreseeable future. Thursday will begin with a chilly morning in the teens under clear skies just about statewide and then warm a bit under the November sun. … The odds of a major snowstorm coming our way between now and Thanksgiving appear to be slim.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson, “After a rocky start, a critical reserve account for the U.S. Bank Stadium where the Vikings play is expected to grow to nearly $200 million in 2023, according to a new financial audit that could spark fresh debate about how to use the extra money. The audit tosses the burgeoning account — which is used to pay the bonds on the $1.1 billion building — squarely before Gov. Tim Walz and the next session of the Minnesota Legislature, which convenes in February.”

For The Hill, Owen Daughtery reports, “A county in Wisconsin passed a revamped version of a resolution Tuesday that initially called for prosecuting the media if it were to selectively report water testing results ‘for their own means.’ The Lafayette County resolution passed through the Land Conservation Committee on a 5-2 vote Tuesday after some of the strongest language calling for punishment for journalists was removed … . The study is looking into well water contamination in three Wisconsin counties. Initial results released in August found 32 of 35 wells tested in the area contained human or livestock fecal matter.”