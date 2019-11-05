DNR: decision on banning lead ammunition in Minnesota should be left to Legislature

KSTP-TV reports: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday denied a petition demanding a ban on the use of lead and other toxic metals in fishing tackle and hunting ammunition. A coalition of environmental organizations brought the petition to the DNR in September with the intention of protecting waterfowl, particularly the common loon. The DNR concluded in its decision that any new rule on lead tackle and shot should be left to the state legislature because of its potential impact on hunters, anglers and businesses.”

Reports MPR’s Brian Bakst: “Minnesota Republican voters who want a 2020 nominee other than President Trump will be able to cast a write-in vote on the March primary ballot. State Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said Monday that paperwork will be filed with the Secretary of State allowing for write-ins. A party filing last month made clear that Trump would be the only named candidate on the primary ballot. The decision to exclude other candidates drew rebukes, including from some elected Republicans. Carnahan said authorization to allow write-ins will come by a Dec. 31 deadline.”

Says Faiza Mahamud for the Star Tribune, “Nearly 1 in 8 school buses operated by First Student, Minnesota’s largest student transportation company, failed to meet state safety standards this year. First Student’s failure rate of 12% exceeded the statewide average of 9%, according to the latest inspection data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. As a result, 141 buses from First Student’s fleet of 1,160 were pulled from the road until the repairs were addressed. In addition to the buses that failed inspection exams, First Student was given 14 days to make repairs on another 143 buses.”

MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports: “Republicans do not hold any of the legislative seats in either Minneapolis or St. Paul and haven’t for a long time, but that hasn’t stopped them from weighing in on crime in the cities. … [Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul ] Gazelka said action is needed. He won’t talk specifics but said one option could be to get the State Patrol involved in assisting the two cities. … Another option, Gazelka said, would be an accounting of the state payments known as Local Government Aid, or LGA, to make sure that money is going to public safety.”

In the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger reports, “After a whirlwind weekend of media attention, ‘The Donut Guy ‘is back in business. Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, said he has worked out a deal with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts that will allow him to sell their product in Minnesota. … Gonzalez had been running Krispy Kreme doughnuts in from Iowa since April to sell to Minnesota customers to put himself through college at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. On Thursday, the doughnut giant called him and told him to ‘cease and desist’ for liability reasons. Gonzalez’s 4,000 plus Facebook followers on his ‘Krispy Kreme Run Minnesota’ page went ballistic.”



Says John Myers for the Duluth News Tribune, “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday said no new deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the north-central portion of the state where both wild and tame deer have carried the disease. Michelle Carstensen, DNR wildlife health program supervisor, said 700 archer-killed wild deer in the Brainerd-Merrifield area have been tested since the bow season began in September and no new CWD-positive deer have been found.”

Also from KSTP: “An Edina elementary school was vandalized with a swastika and ‘other offensive graffiti’ over the weekend, Edina Public Schools said in a statement released on Monday. … Edina Police were able to use security footage to apprehend the person responsible Monday morning. The person has no connection to Concord Elementary, EPS said. The graffiti has since been removed.”

Mike Moen of MPR says, “Anglers will be allowed to fish for walleye on Mille Lacs Lake this winter. The Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that starting Dec. 1, the rules will be a limit of one walleye between 21-23 inches, or one fish over 28 inches. Those rules are similar to what the agency enforced last winter.”

John Lauritsen reports for WCCO-TV: “When it comes to snow days, the fun and games may be over for Eden Prairie students in grades six through 12. The first snow day is a freebie — any after that involve E-learning. … Eden Prairie isn’t the first district to adopt this, and they won’t be the last. On a snow day, assignments will be posted online by 9:30 a.m. … Attendance for the day will be recorded at 3:30 p.m. Most parents and students we talked with say it’s fair.”