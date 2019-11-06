Duluth mayor re-elected — and more results from Tuesday

More coverage of Tuesday’s election. Peter Passi at the Duluth News Tribune is covering the re-election of Emily Larson to the Duluth mayor’s office: “During her first term in office, Larson led the charge for a citywide referendum in support of a half-percent sales tax to fund local street repairs. Voters overwhelmingly supported the measure, and the Minnesota Legislature approved the dedicated sales tax last session. The tax is expected to generate about $7 million per year to support street improvements. Larson said she believes the sales tax played a big role in her win.“

Sahan Journal: “Nadia Mohamed makes history by becoming first Somali elected to St. Louis Park City Council”

WCCO: “Worthington Voters Approve $34M Expansion For Crowded Schools”

MPR: “So far, a lot of ‘yes’ on Minn. school referendums”



Lack of humanity in the Human Services Department. Theo Keith at FOX9 has an interview with Faye Bernstein, the DHS whistleblower: “The 14-year DHS employee first reported problems within state contracts this summer, and says she was led out the building and had her employee badge taken from her. After testifying to a state Senate committee in August, Bernstein said she expected her situation to improve. ‘It actually did the opposite,’ Bernstein said, in her first TV interview. ‘If anything, I have experienced more retaliation since then.'”

Organ donors wanted. Dave Orrick at the Pioneer Press has a piece on Minnesota wildlife researchers seeking deer spleens for study: “Minnesota wildlife researchers have a thing for deer spleens this fall. Starting this weekend with the state firearms hunting opener, researchers with the Department of Natural Resources are hoping to collect at least 800 of the organs from hunter-killed whitetail deer. It’s part of a study to explore the levels of a widely used family of insecticides — neonicotinoids — in deer.”

Growth industry. Jeffrey Meitrodt at the Star Tribune is reporting an odd tale of a nationwide illegal mole removal network: “The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is asking a Hennepin County judge to bar Adiel Tel-Oren from engaging in the unauthorized practice of medicine. On his website, Tel-Oren claims that he and the doctors he has trained have removed growths and blemishes from more than 100,000 people over the past 28 years. Tel-Oren’s company, Ecopolitan, operates out of a clinic on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis.”

In other news…

It’s beginning to look a lot like: “Holidazzle Returning To Loring Park In Late November With New Attractions” [WCCO]

Rattle my bones: “Rock and Roll Book Club: ‘Jack & the Ghost,’ a picture book written by Chan Poling and illustrated by Lucy Michell” [Current]

Mark your calendars: “With later Thanksgiving, Target holds pre-Black Friday sale a week later than last year” [Star Tribune]

Hold my drink: “A Minneapolis distillery brings a scrappy new form of bike racing to Minnesota” [Star Tribune]