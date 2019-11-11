Gopher football ranked No. 7 in country

Says Megan Ryan in the Star Tribune, “Coming off their historic 31-26 win against Penn State on Saturday, the Associated Press top-25 poll released Sunday ranked the Gophers No. 7, up several spots from No. 13 last week. It is the Gophers’ highest ranking since 1962, when they peaked at No. 5. That season was in the midst of the Gophers’ glory years under coach Murray Warmath, the era when the team won its most recent national championship and Big Ten conference titles.”

In the Washington Post, Felicia Sonmez writes: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Sunday that women in politics are held to a higher standard than men, arguing that a female candidate with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s experience probably would not make it to the presidential debate stage. Klobuchar’s comments mark the latest instance of a 2020 presidential contender taking aim at Buttigieg, a newcomer on the national political stage whose ascent in the fundraising race and in polls for the Democratic nomination has taken many by surprise. They also bring renewed attention to the hurdles female candidates face, following former vice president Joe Biden’s description last week of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as ‘angry’ and antagonistic. In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Klobuchar, who is on her third term in the Senate, described herself as “the one from the Midwest that’s actually won in a statewide race over and over again,” adding, ‘That’s not true of Mayor Pete.’”

For Politico, Caitlin Oprysko writes, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar torched former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg over his political calculus in potentially jumping into the 2020 race, ripping the multi-billionaire for thinking he could ‘waltz in’ in the thick of the campaign and declare the rest of the field insufficient. … She also joined the chorus of her fellow Democratic rivals who have suggested that Bloomberg, by being able to sink his personal fortune into the race and not be dependent on donations in the way his rivals are, would essentially be buying himself an election.”

WCCO-TV reports: “One person is dead after a shooting near the intersection of Rice Street and West Wayzata Street in St. Paul Sunday around 5 p.m., the St. Paul Police Department said. Police said a man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Rice Street. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sgt. Mike Ernster said it’s the 29th fatal shooting in 2019 in St. Paul.”

Says Erin Adler of the Star Tribune, “Members of Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis voted Sunday to no longer display a massive embroidery depicting the first Thanksgiving and a slave ship that church leaders deemed to be ‘disturbing and hurtful.’ ‘We feel strongly that this was the right decision for the future of Plymouth,’ said Deb Fowler, former Chair of Plymouth’s leadership council, which shared its embroideries action plan last May. ‘There’s a tremendous sense of relief.’”

MPR’s Andrew Krueger writes: “Veterans Day ceremonies will take place Monday in communities across Minnesota. The official state observance begins at 10 a.m. in Inver Grove Heights at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 8055 Barbara Ave. … A group of veterans will walk an 11-mile route to the State Capitol in St. Paul to mark the anniversary of the signing of the armistice to end World War I in 1918. There will be a program on the Capitol grounds at 10:45 a.m., followed by a ringing of the replica Liberty Bell at 11 a.m.”



Says an AP story, “Mercury will put on a rare celestial show Monday, parading across the sun in view of most of the world. The solar system’s smallest, innermost planet will resemble a tiny black dot Monday as it passes directly between Earth and the sun. It begins at 6:35 a.m. CST. The entire 5 1/2-hour event will be visible, weather permitting, in the eastern U.S. and Canada, and all Central and South America. … It’ll be visible from Minnesota as the sun rises Monday, continuing through about noon.”

In the Pioneer Press, Bob Shaw says, “Jerry Dabe’s restaurant meals sometimes end with an unexpected surprise — extra charges tacked onto his tab. Dabe recently ordered a $10 takeout sandwich at an Italian restaurant, which arrived with an extra $2.50 on the bill. … The surcharges are spreading like ants at a picnic, and they come with an array of justifications: to help pay for real estate, raise wages or even fight climate change. … They are on top of sales taxes, special restaurant taxes and, of course, a tip.”