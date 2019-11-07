Health care costs for commercially insured Minnesotans rose 6% from 2017–2018

Going in the wrong direction. MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports: “The total cost of health care for commercially insured Minnesotans increased by nearly 6 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to research released today. … There were major differences from provider to provider, ranging from just over $400 to more than $1,000 a month, Minnesota Community Measurement President Julie Sonier said. The average cost of care came in at about $600 a month. Sonier said no single medical service stood out as driving the cost increase.”

Klobuchar’s winning the comedy primary. The New York Times’s Jennifer Medina reports: “There were three hours to go before Amy Klobuchar would take the stage with Trevor Noah on ‘The Daily Show,’ and she had no jokes prepared. After several late night appearances she had learned one thing: It’s the host’s job to bring the comedy, not hers. … In the end, there was no dancing and no trophy for Ms. Klobuchar. But her late night TV appearances, including on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,’ on Tuesday, last month’s debate and time out on the trail all point to a different kind of bragging right: Ms. Klobuchar is funny.”

Speaking of the Senator Next Door … The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon reports: “U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, inching up in the polls of the Democratic presidential primary race, has now qualified for a candidate debate in December. … The Minnesota senator clinched the spot Wednesday with a 5% showing in a Quinnipiac University poll of Iowa.”



Dinkier development. The Minnesota Daily’s Caitlin Anderson reports: “A large-scale development originally proposed to be 25 stories in Dinkytown has now been slashed to 10. … Developer CA Ventures, in partnership with ESG Architects, announced at a Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday that it has submitted plans for a 10-story building, a project originally slated for either 25 or 16 stories. City officials will review the project Thursday, and a final plan will seek city approval by the end of the year.”

Not improving. WCCO reports: “The Twin Cities has again been ranked the fourth worst metropolitan area in the nation for black Americans. … That’s according to the financial news website 24/7 Wall St., which recently released an article identifying the 15 worst cities for black Americans.”

In other news…

FYI: “First community meeting to address St. Paul violence to be held Thursday” [KARE]

$5.2 million off the budget: “UMD navigates ‘devastating’ cuts” [Duluth News Tribune]

Now hiring: “Job vacancies hit another record high locally, statewide” [Mankato Free Press]



Motor vehicles, everyone: “Box truck crashes into church in North St. Paul, no injuries reported” [KSTP]

Fun size history: “The Minneapolis nougat that made Franklin Mars’ candy company a household name” [Southwest Journal]

SHIFTING GEARS: “Nice Ride and Lyft Announce 2,000 Electric Bikes for 2020” [streets.mn]

Follow-up on jet ski jump: “Citations issued in watercraft stunt” [Echo Press]

Never comin’ back: “On 25th anniversary of ‘Runaway Train,’ Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner reflects on story behind their biggest hit” [KMSP]

RIP: “Remembering Sally Dixon, a Champion of Avant-Garde Film (1932–2019)” [Walker Art Center]