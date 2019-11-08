Hundreds gather in St. Paul to discuss recent violence

KSTP-TV reports: “Hundreds of people gathered at Central Baptist Church on Thursday night to discuss recent violence in St. Paul. ‘We come into this space right now, I know, with heavy hearts,’ said Mayor Melvin Carter, as he opened the meeting. He told the community members who gathered that a new approach is needed and asked them to help develop it. He said the police cannot combat the violence on their own. … Mayor Carter and Police Chief Todd Axtell listened as the groups talked about what has caused the recent violence. Twenty-eight people have been killed in the city so far this year, the highest number since 1996.”

At MPR, Brandt Williams and Tarkor Zehn report, “St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell bemoaned the high number of gun-related killings this year. Nearly 90 percent of homicides to date this year — 26 of the 29 — involved firearms. In one of the fatal shootings, a St. Paul police officer shot and killed Ronald Davis. The number of shooting deaths and the frequency at which guns, mostly handguns, have been used to kill are the highest in nearly 30 years. FBI data show the previous high mark for the number of handgun-related killings in St. Paul was 18, back in 1995.”

From the Star Tribune’s Libor Jany, “Reported crime has edged up in Minneapolis so far this year, leaving city officials, police and community leaders to wonder whether the increase is an aberration or a sign of a major crime trend in the state’s largest city. The nearly 13% jump in violent crime mirrors a similar trend across the river in St. Paul, where law enforcement officials are scrambling to quell a recent spate of violence.”

Says Hannah Jones at City Pages, “Minneapolis’ winding, tree-lined Tangletown neighborhood was all set to get a new 23-unit apartment building: Fullertown Flats. It was supposed to be four stories, located right by Fuller Park, with a mix of 14 studios, six one-bedrooms, and three two-bedrooms, according to Southwest Journal. Rent for one of those studios would fall somewhere between $1,200 and $1,400, and it would be just a hop, skip, and a jump from a number of bus stops. But there was one big problem, according to some Tangletown residents. The developer on the project, Urban Cycle co-founder Joshua Segal, requested a variance that would allow him to provide only 10 parking spots for the building instead of the standard one per unit. It was allegedly an attempt to make the building more affordable and greener, and to target tenants who would rely less on driving. Neighbors, however, aren’t persuaded.”