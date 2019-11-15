Kitten that bit three in northern Minnesota tests positive for rabies

Kitten goes viral. WCCO reports: “Health officials say a kitten that bit three people in northern Minnesota tested positive for rabies. … The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says a family in Otter Tail County reported that the 6-month-old cat got into a fight last month with a skunk, leaving it with a bite mark on its leg. … The farm’s owner, her 4-year-old son and her pregnant sister were all then bitten by the kitten, which on Tuesday tested positive for rabies. The kitten was euthanized.”

Could save literally tens of birds. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson report: “U.S. Bank Stadium officials are going to take their time weighing options to reduce bird collisions at the stadium, which range from applying film on the stadium’s extensive glass surface to removing vegetation around the building. … Stadium and Minnesota Vikings’ officials received recommendations Friday at a meeting of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) from a three-year study on stadium bird fatalities.”

Failing to test. KARE’s Steve Eckert, Brandon Stahl and A.J. Lagoe report: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Friday that the city has discovered hundreds of rape evidence kits that have never been tested. … They now say the city has more than 1,700 untested kits – roughly eight times as many as previously disclosed.”

For an undisclosed amount of dough. City Pages’ Sarah Brumble reports: “After three generations in the family, Wuollet Bakery has sold. The local chain of bakeries known for their cakes and sundry confections has been purchased by Eric Shogren, reports Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. … Shogren is a Minnesota native and Blake School graduate who’s made a pretty penny thanks to an empire of bakeries and pizza joints in Russia stretching from Moscow to (Minneapolis sister city) Novosibirsk. Locals, however, are probably familiar with his name for purchasing south Minneapolis darling A Baker’s Wife back in 2016.”

In other news…

Blaming ride share: “SuperShuttle to discontinue MSP Airport service Friday” [KMSP]

They’ve got you covered: “Methodist Hospital says it’s first to sell line of Hijabs” [KARE]

Beats freezing in a blind: “Man shot deer from upstairs bedroom window, and a day early” [Duluth News Tribune]

Hunting fallout: “Golden Eagle euthanized after severe lead poisoning diagnosis” [KARE]

Too cold: “Early Minnesota deer harvest down” [Duluth News Tribune]