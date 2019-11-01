Met Council chair Slawik resigns

Unelected council chair elects to leave. The Pioneer Press’ Ryan Faircloth and Dave Orrick report: “Metropolitan Council Chair Nora Slawik is stepping down from her position after just 10 months on the job, marking the second high-profile departure of a cabinet member in the early administration of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. … A senior Walz administration official and a Met Council source confirmed Slawik’s resignation on Friday..”

A tragedy. KSTP reports: “A 13-year-old boy was killed in a bike versus vehicle collision in Eagan Friday morning. … Eagan Police Chief Roger New identified the boy as Patric Vitek. … According to New, officers were called at about 7:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Diffley Road on the report of a bike versus vehicle collision.”

Frozen out. The Star Tribune’s Dee Depass reports: “Stung by tough overseas competition, the Electrolux Group officially will shut its freezer factory in St. Cloud on Friday, displacing about 700 workers. … The company is consolidating its Minnesota manufacturing operation into two existing plants in South Carolina and Tennessee.”

Pre-Election Day interview with Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. WDIO’s Ryan Juntti reports: “Next Tuesday, Duluth voters will decide whether incumbent Emily Larson or challenger David Nolle should represent the city as mayor. … At WDIO, we want to help voters be as informed as possible when filling out their ballot. … Since Mayor Larson first took office four years ago, she says she has put an emphasis on affordable housing and street repairs.”



See his work this weekend. City Pages’ Sheila Regan writes: “Local artist Aldo Moroni is known for his enormous, world-building projects. … Moroni had planned to chronicle the history of Mesoamerica, including Olmec, Maya, Toltec, Mixtec, and Aztec societies, as well as Spanish Imperialism, the Republic, and contemporary Mexico. The project was set to include a series of books documenting the process. … But as Moroni was researching and preparing his designs for the show, he began to feel sick. Doctors didn’t know what was wrong with him, so he continued his work. About six months later, Moroni received bad news: He has Stage 4 terminal pancreatic cancer.”

In other news…

Colder, but less snowy: “Minnesota Weather: October Was Almost 5 Degrees Below Average” [WCCO]

Couldn’t pass up this headline: “Habeas creep-us: Minnesota judge maintains horror-themed side business” [KSTP]

All generations represented: “New Power Generation To Perform At Bernie Sanders’ Minneapolis Rally” [WCCO]



Whew: “Ice Castles Coming To New Brighton This Winter” [WCCO]

Speaking of frozen things: “La Michoacána Purepecha’s frozen treats are so good you’ll question your relationship with your ice cream aisle” [City Pages]

Wolves news: “Karl-Anthony Towns Suspended 2 Games” [WCCO]

Curious Minnesota: “Why does the Stone Arch Bridge cross the Mississippi at such an odd angle?” [Star Tribune]

Really narrowing it down for you: “The 57 Best Bars in the Twin Cities” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]