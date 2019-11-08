Minneapolis council approves duplexes, triplexes for low-density neighborhoods

The Freyplexes are coming. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “With a unanimous vote, the Minneapolis City Council on Friday voted to allow duplexes and triplexes in low-density neighborhoods, eliminating single-family zoning that had been in place for decades. … The vote sets into motion the first and most contentious component of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, one that drew nationwide attention from other cities looking to diversify neighborhoods as their populations grow.”

Nothing to see here. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Matthew Stolle writes: “Remarkably, it wasn’t until near the end of Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s town hall event in Austin that the impeachment inquiry into President Trump came up, and it was brought up by Hagedorn himself. … ‘I’ll be flat out: I oppose the impeachment process,’ Hagedorn said, a proclamation that drew applause from roughly half of the 60-member audience at the Hormel Historic Home. ‘I don’t think that they’ve done this right from the beginning.’ … Hagedorn said he doesn’t believe the inquiry is going to ‘amount to anything,’ because there was ‘no underlying crime.’ Even though Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into the Bidens, the military aid was eventually released to the Ukrainian government and an investigation by Ukraine was never conducted.”

Good job. In the Duluth News Tribune, Matthew Guerry writes: “Minnesota’s work-related injury and illness rate dipped slightly to an estimated 3.2 per every 100 full-time workers in 2018, according to figures released Friday, Nov. 8 by the state Department of Labor and Industry. … That is down somewhat from the rate of 3.3 cases recorded by the agency in 2017. Case rates reported in both years are among the lowest recorded in Minnesota since the department began to track them in 1973.”



In time for Veterans Day Monday. The Brainerd Dispatch reports: “Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., introduced legislation Thursday, Nov. 7, to reduce the red tape many veterans face when trying to get care for hearing loss as a result of their service — something many veterans say is an enormous burden despite being the most common service-connected ailment. … According to a news release, Smith learned about this problem through her office’s veterans’ health care tour last year, which visited some 10 communities throughout Minnesota to hear what health challenges veterans face.”

Strike averted. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports: “General Mills and the union representing 520 workers at its plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said Friday they reached a tentative deal on a new contract. … The agreement came after workers on Wednesday voted to reject the company’s previous offer. Union leaders cited inadequate protections on scheduling the use of third-party contractors for the rejection.”

