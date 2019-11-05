Minneapolis Park Board investigating pesticide dumping near Lake Harriet

Something in the water. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is investigating claims made by a former employee that pesticides were improperly sprayed and dumped in wetlands and gardens along Lake Harriet. … Park gardeners were accused of mishandling the pesticides at Roberts Bird Sanctuary and the Lyndale Park Peace Garden in 2017 and 2018 by the former employee, whose comments were shared by the head of the Park Board’s pesticide advisory committee in early October. ”

Emmer holds forth. The St. Cloud Times’s Nora G. Hertel writes: “Republican Congressman Tom Emmer told teenagers at Tech High School he thinks President Donald Trump will be re-elected; he described Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as ‘amazing’ and said his personal views on gay marriage haven’t changed when pressed by a student.”

Cleanup up north. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has come up with a plan and a price tag to clean up or cover up three more of the legacy contaminated sites in the Twin Ports harbor. … The PCA plan, announced Tuesday, would spend $22 million in state and federal funds to clean up the AGP/Northland Pier Slip, the AZCON/Duluth Seaway Port Authority Slip and the ponds behind Erie Pier.”



Just trying to help. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A 22-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with felonies for helping 13 people submit absentee ballots that were fraudulently cast for the 2018 election, then ultimately purged and never recast. … Abdihakim A. Essa, 22, was charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with intentionally making or signing a false certificate in the submission of the absentee ballots during a few weeks’ time in the summer before the Nov. 6 general election.”

Minnesota’s own. For Slate, Mark Joseph Stern writes: “Welcome to the Trump Bench, a new series where Slate analyzes a Trump judge’s latest work. At an unusually rapid clip, Trump has so far successfully appointed two Supreme Court justices, 43 appeals court judges, and 110 district court judges during his presidency. Trump judges tend to be different than appointees by past presidents of both parties. Many are quite young, some are openly partisan, others are patently unqualified. The judges will likely be Trump’s most enduring impact on our nation, which is why we are choosing to spotlight their work. … The second installment is about David Stras, who joined the federal appellate bench in 2018.”

In other news…

Memories: “MSU focus of governor kidnapping plot following Iran hostage crisis 40 years ago” [Mankato Free Press]

Good boy: “194-pound shelter dog given second chance, lives best year of his life with Minnesota family” [KMSP]

Don’t fall for this: “Minnesota warns of scam that looks like Publishers Clearing House” [MPR]

WE hardly knew ye: “WE Fest 2020 canceled, but new owners say Detroit Lakes is still home to country festival” [West Central Tribune]

Why won’t Minnesota chefs embrace local products? “SPAM Alert! Trendy chefs are celebrating SPAM coast-to-coast, and they’re leaving us in the dust.” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]