Minnesota milk production up despite dairy closures

Udder paradox. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “Dairy farmers are quitting en masse, but milk production keeps growing in another sign of the terrific forces at work against small dairies in the Upper Midwest. … A report this week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed that October milk production in the state grew by 15 million pounds, or nearly 2%, compared to the year before, even though the state lost 10% of its dairy farms last year.”

Difference made. MPR’s Tarkor Zehn reports: “After pressure from Minnesota public-health and environmental activists, Amazon removed more than a dozen skin-lightening products with toxic levels of mercury off its website. … The move came after two organizations, the BeautyWell Project and the state branch of the Sierra Club, delivered a petition with over 23,000 signatures to the company’s fulfillment center in Shakopee on Wednesday.”

Keeping parks clean. The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “City public health officials are establishing 10 syringe deposit sites in South Minneapolis in an effort to keep neighborhoods and parks free of used needles. … Minneapolis launched the syringe pilot program in early November, when two deposit stations were placed along Bloomington Avenue. … Ultimately there will be 10 sites established, mostly near Bloomington Avenue between Lake Street and Franklin Avenue. Four will be at city parks: Currie, East Phillips, Franklin Steele Square and Peavy Field.”



Port’s back. KMSP reporta: “She was accused of being ‘too loud’ and faced #MeToo movement backlash, but nearly two years after dropping out as a DFL candidate in a state house race – Lindsey Port is back on the campaign trail … Wednesday, Port announced on social media she’s running for the state senate seat that represents parts of Savage-Burnsville and Lakeville.”

Property bothers. The Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson reports: “Downtown St. Paul’s largest property owner is embroiled in a legal dispute with a union that alleged the company used its ownership structure to avoid paying employees overtime. … Madison Equities, which has a portfolio including the First National Bank Building, US Bank Center and Alliance Bank Center, is also fending off an investigation by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. … The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 26, a union that represents workers including janitors, window washers and security guards, assisted workers with filing complaints that prompted the state action. SEIU released a statement last month and posted fliers saying the company avoided paying thousands of dollars in overtime wages by having security guards submit their hours to separate companies.”

