Minnesota officials see overwhelming response to suicide-prevention program for farmers

At MPR, Andrew Krueger and Emily Bright report, “Minnesota health and agriculture officials say they’ve received an overwhelming response to training sessions aimed at preventing suicides among farmers and others who work in agriculture. Economic hardship and poor weather have caused added stress for farmers in the region. The ‘safeTALK’ training sessions teach people how to recognize that someone may be in a mental health crisis, and how to get them help.”

Also from MPR: “Longtime Democratic state Sen. Dick Cohen of St. Paul announced Sunday that he won’t seek reelection in 2020. Cohen, 69, has represented Highland Park, Macalester-Groveland and other western St. Paul neighborhoods in the Minnesota Senate since 1987. Prior to his tenure in the Senate, he served three terms in the state House.”

Says Bob Shaw of the PiPress, “Minnesota needs to go on a low-salt diet. That’s the advice of the state Pollution Control Agency, which is trying to cut back the amount of salt flowing into the metro area’s lakes and rivers. ‘This is getting a lot worse’, said John Stine, director of the nonprofit Freshwater Society, which fights against excessive salt use. According to the PCA, salt from winter highway maintenance is by far the biggest source of salt pollution, and it is concentrated in the metro area’s waterways. Agency officials say that out of the 53 saltiest lakes and wetlands in the state, all except three are in the metro area.”



The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon writes, “A Midwestern Democrat running for president is surging in Iowa right now with a plain-spoken appeal and a moderate message of inclusion. Unfortunately for Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar, that candidate is Indiana’s Pete Buttigieg. The mayor of South Bend shot to the top of a Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll released over the weekend, rising 16 percentage points among Iowa’s likely Democratic caucus-goers. … Klobuchar was in fifth place at 6%, which she hailed as a doubling of her support since the last Register poll in September.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Matt McKinney, “A White Bear Lake-based foundation suddenly has risen from obscurity to become one of the state’s largest charities, a change of fortune that has it scrambling to give away millions of dollars by the end of the year in order to retain its tax-exempt status. But the recent infusion into the Manitou Fund of nearly $1 billion from the estate of Minnesota business magnate Donald G. McNeely has made even more puzzling the decision by foundation officials to pull the plug on a popular nature center on the St. Croix River that it had supported for half a century — one that McNeely himself sometimes visited before his death in 2009.”

MPR’s Riham Feshir reports: “A Crystal man facing rare labor-trafficking charges is set to go on trial Monday in Hennepin County District Court. Prosecutors say Ricardo Ernesto Batres, 47, exploited construction workers, denied them health coverage and workers’ compensation, and forced them to live in overcrowded housing with no hot water. … Labor-trafficking cases are rarely prosecuted in Minnesota, in part because they are difficult to prove. But Hennepin County prosecutors say they worked with Latino community leaders to help gather evidence.”

For the Duluth News Tribune, Christa Lawler says, “Lake Superior is complicated. It’s in awe of its own strength, and thoughtful about its toll on humans. It’s funny, in a dad-joke kind of way. It’s quick to pick a fight with inferior subjects — and when you’re Superior, almost all of them are. It’s been known to retweet scientists, photographers, the people who get engaged along its shore. Mostly, though, it’s a braggart. ‘Without me, they would be called the Good Lakes,’ Lake Superior tweeted a year ago, earning thousands of likes, comments and retweets. It has earned the right to be cocky. The Lake Superior Twitter feed, manned by an anonymous person who claims to interact daily with the body of water, has a celebrity-level following.”

For KSTP-TV, Jay Kolls reports: “Word of state Sen. Diane Loeffler’s death at age 66 on Saturday surprised many because she seemed to have a good prognosis while getting treatment for cancer. Now, her friends and political colleagues say words are hard to find to express the loss they feel and a void that will be hard to fill in Minneapolis’s Northeast neighborhoods. Loeffler fought for nearly two decades at the state capitol to make sure her Northeast neighborhoods and Minneapolis’s north side did not get left behind.”