Minnesota sugar beet harvest worst in years

Not sweet at all. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “This fall’s sugar beet harvest is the worst in decades in northwestern Minnesota and North Dakota, another blow in a difficult year for American farmers and one that is quickly rippling through the nation’s food supply. … The reason: rain and snow kept farmers in much of the region out of fields until the sugar beet crop had been damaged by frost. And the problem for sugar supplies broadly was made worse by the cold snap earlier this week that extended deep into the southern U.S., where sugar cane harvests were also harmed.”

He’d probably rather talk about the sugar beet harvest … The New York Times’ Jack Healy reports: “Collin Peterson just wanted to talk about soybean prices and dying potato crops when he flew home to the western Minnesota farmlands that he has represented in Congress for almost 30 years. … But when you are one of just two Democrats in the House to vote against the impeachment inquiry, the subject is impossible to avoid. As a conservative Democrat in a rural district that voted for President Trump by a 30-point margin, Mr. Peterson is a man in the lonely middle, now besieged on all sides — by Republican rivals determined to yoke him to impeachment and by Democrats who want their congressman to stand up to a president they detest.”

Getting the lead out. The Brainerd Dispatch relates: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., announced the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the Minnesota Department of Health a grant of $3,300,000 to address safety hazards and health concerns, including lead paint. … According to a news release, in September Klobuchar sent a letter in support of the MDH’s application for funding through the Lead Hazard Reduction Grant Program.”

Heart of glass … processing industry. MPR’s Elizabeth Dunbar writes: “Recycling leaders and state officials hope a summit Thursday about the future of glass recycling in the state will spark some new ideas on how to boost recovery rates and expand the industry. … The Recycling Association of Minnesota is hosting the gathering, which includes state and local government officials and the companies that haul, sort, process and manufacture products using glass.”

In other news…

The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix takes on the trolls: “I posted a video that became right-wing disinformation. Here’s how I fought back.” [Columbia Journalism Review]

Going with the floe: “Sheriff makes plea after many fishing on vast N. Minnesota lake are rescued” [Star Tribune]

Starring Adam Driver: “Minnesota native Scott Z. Burns makes directorial debut with political thriller ‘The Report’” [MPR]

Music to our ears: “Minnesota singers welcome South African choir into their homes” [Star Tribune]

Lives in Minneapolis: “‘Trauma is inherited and we can’t heal unless we learn’: MEE speaks to Somali multimedia artist, Ifrah Mansour, about her play, ‘How to Have Fun in a Civil War’ and her work on intergenerational trauma” [Middle East Eye]