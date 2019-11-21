Omar proposes $1 trillion for affordable housing

Omar goes big. KMSP reports: “U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed a $1 trillion affordable housing act Thursday. … The ‘Homes for All Act’ will invest $800 billion over 10 years and invest an additional $200 billion in a Housing Trust Fund, according to a release from the congresswoman. … In all, the bill aims to create 8.5 million new units of public housing with the $800 billion and 3.5 million private, permanent affordable housing projects for low-income families with the trust fund money.”

Also in congressional news … The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Matthew Stolle reports: “As U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn nears the end of his first year in Congress, the Minnesota DFL Party is seeking to hang a new label on the first-term Republican: Least productive member of the Minnesota’s congressional delegation. … Hagedorn has authored only three pieces of legislation since taking the oath of office in January, ranking him near the bottom in terms of productivity for Congress. The average number of bills sponsored in the House is 13.35, according to an analysis provided by the Minnesota DFL Party.”

Klobuchar debate performance takes ahead. The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot writes: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar looked to build on her strong October performance in Wednesday’s Democratic debate, sticking to her message of midwestern pragmatism as she took swipes at South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a rival rising in the polls. … As Pat Condon reports in today’s Star Tribune: ‘Klobuchar vied for attention among 10 other candidates — landing a few laugh lines and mounting her argument that she will unite the country with achievable goals that independent and Republican voters can support.’ … So how did it land? And was it enough to boost the Minnesota Democrat, who’s been locked in the single-digits in the polls for months, in the final months ahead of the Iowa Caucuses?”

PFAS awareness. The Star Tribune’s Jim Spencer reports: “Health advocates fearful of a family of chemicals widely used by companies, including 3M, launched a public-awareness effort Tuesday to coincide with the Friday release of a movie slamming corporate coverups of their dangers. … The Fight Forever Chemicals campaign used the upcoming release of ‘Dark Waters,’ a feature film about health risks of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), to urge people to pay attention to a largely ignored public health issue.”

