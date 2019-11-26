Snowstorms to disrupt Thanksgiving travel across much of Minnesota

Says Tim Harlow for the Star Tribune, “The Twin Cities has not seen a 6-inch snowfall from a single storm in November for nearly a decade, but the streak could end this week. The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a winter storm warning with a high level of confidence that 6 inches or more of snow will fall Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning across southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities and into west-central Wisconsin.”

Says WCCO-TV: “Delta is issuing a travel waiver for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ahead of a winter storm threatening to dump several inches of snow throughout the region. According to Delta, the waiver is valid for Nov. 27 with tickets being reissued on or before Nov. 29 and rebooked travel beginning no later than Nov. 29. MSP Airport tweeted about the weather waiver around 3:45 p.m. Monday.”

Brandt Williams writes for MPR: “Jurors are deliberating in the federal criminal trial of St. Paul police officer Brett Palkowitsch. He’s charged with violating the civil rights of Frank Baker in 2016, when the officer kicked Baker as he was being bitten by a police dog. In closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Perras said Palkowitsch kicked Baker three times in the ribs, breaking seven of them, puncturing his lungs and then bragged about it to his fellow officers. Perras said those are not the actions of an officer acting in good faith. … Yet defense attorney Kevin Short accused prosecutors of lying to jurors in their case. … Short said prosecutor’s biggest ‘lie’ was that Palkowitsch was the only officer who perceived Baker to be a threat.”

For the Star Tribune, Katie Galioto reports: “In a chamber packed with environmentalists, the [Duluth] City Council passed an ordinance that will require retailers to charge a nickel for plastic bags starting in April. Council members voted 6-2 to approve the new charge Monday night, a week after Minneapolis passed a similar measure. For weeks, residents have e-mailed their elected officials and made their case to the council at meetings. Supporters of the fee said it would help reduce pollution and encourage consumers to bring reusable shopping bags to stores.”

Says Kirsti Marohn for MPR, “Twenty-eight of Minnesota’s roughly 50 native mussel species are considered endangered, threatened or of special concern. … Minnesota is part of a larger trend: Freshwater mussels are considered the most endangered group of organisms in the United States. Their numbers have declined due to habitat loss, pollution, dams and invasive species. Some native mussel species have disappeared entirely from the rivers of the Upper Midwest.”

This from BringMeTheNews, “Preparations for the 2020 Great Minnesota Get-Together are well underway, and on Monday fair officials announced the first headliner for the Grandstand Concert Series in 2020. The Doobie Brothers, as part of their 50th anniversary tour, will perform at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, Aug. 28. The iconic band will feature Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee and special guest Dirty dozen Brass Band.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic writes: “Prosecutors in Olmsted County dropped a murder case against a Rochester man on Monday after two juries failed to render verdicts. Authorities charged 26-year-old Alexander William Weiss in the shooting death of 17-year-old Mohammed Rahim in January 2018. … Weiss was driving in Rochester, Minn., on a Sunday morning when he saw a Chevy Cavalier moving too fast and crash into a storm drain. Weiss said he pulled up behind Rahim’s Chevy to help, but Rahim backed up and hit Weiss’ Subaru. Weiss, who has a permit to carry a gun, told police he shot Rahim in self-defense after Rahim and a passenger became verbally aggressive. … Police and prosecutors said Weiss’ actions did not meet the self-defense standard. But trials in May and October ended in hung juries.”



The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet tells us, “Most of the amenities at the newly built North Loop development the Nordic are geared to appeal not only to its office tenants but also to neighborhood residents. A first-floor food hall will soon offer gourmands a chance to taste fare from four up-and-coming chefs. A public plaza features not only patio seating with fire pits but also multiuse outdoor space for neighborhood gatherings. In the adjacent condo building that is part of the development, a restaurant with several state-of-the-art golf simulators lets sport enthusiasts practice their swings.”

In the Wisconsin State Journal, Mitchell Schmidt says, “A new George Mason University study concludes that economic development subsidies, specifically Wisconsin’s incentives for the controversial Foxconn project, could cause more economic harm than good. The Mercatus Center’s study, ‘The Economics of a Targeted Economic Development Subsidy,’ looks at the economic case for and against economic development subsidies, focusing on Wisconsin’s pledge of $3.6 billion in incentives to Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group. ‘The weight of economic theory suggests that these subsidies do not work and may even depress economic activity,’ according to the study.”