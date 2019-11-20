St. Paul Mayor Carter to ask for more than $1 million in additional public safety spending

For the Star Tribune, Emma Nelson and Liz Sawyer write: “St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will ask the City Council for more than $1 million in additional public safety funds on Wednesday, after a tumultuous few months that have brought the capital city’s homicide total to a 25-year high. He will make his presentation at the council’s regular afternoon meeting. It’s unclear what new policies or programs his proposal might include, though he has advocated for a multifaceted approach to public safety that involves traditional policing and community investments.”

Relatedly, KSTP-TV reports: “5 EYEWITNESS NEWS obtained a string of emails between St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell that shows the mayor opposes the purchase and use of ShotSpotter technology. In the emails, Axtell uses multiple examples of cities that use and benefit from ShotSpotter computer software, but Carter responded to those emails with evidence of his own suggesting the technology has not worked to reduce gun violence on some of the cities which use it.”

The AP reports: “A judge on Tuesday ordered a forensic search of computers used by three former top officials at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as part of an investigation into whether they sought to suppress concerns by federal regulators about pollution risks from the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. … The Minnesota Court of Appeals tasked the judge in June with determining whether MPCA officials sought to keep the Environmental Protection Agency’s serious concerns about the project out of the public record ….”

MPR’s Jon Collins writes: “A new database launched by Twin Cities researchers aims to help policymakers and the public understand the conditions that contribute to mass shooting incidents in the United States. Researchers with the nonpartisan Violence Project documented characteristics associated with 171 people who committed mass shootings, which was defined as shooting and killing four or more people in a public space like a house of worship or school. The database went online Tuesday.”

Says Jessie Van Berkel for the Star Tribune, “Advocates for legal recreational marijuana in Minnesota say they are readying a set of principles in the next couple of weeks to guide their push in the session of the Legislature that convenes in February. … If legislators here legalize recreational use, it could take up to a year to set up the regulatory structure, [former Denver City Attorney Doug] Friednash said. But he said that timeline could be much shorter if state departments and agencies are on board early and Minnesota has a licensing mechanism set up. To date, 11 states and the District of Columbia have already legalized cannabis for adult use.”

At MPR, Briana Bierschbach reports, “Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is asking for ‘compassion’ in sentencing of a man who threatened to shoot her in the head. In a letter to federal Judge Frank Geraci on Tuesday, Omar asked him not to levy substantial fines or order a long prison sentence for Patrick Carlineo Jr., who called into her congressional office in March asking about the ‘Muslim brotherhood.’ He told a staff member that someone ‘ought to shoot her in the [expletive] head.’ … Carlineo pleaded guilty this week to illegal possession of a firearm and threatening to assault and kill a U.S. official.”

For WCCO-TV Katie Johnson says, “Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling has decided to stop accepting batteries in its recycling. Alkaline batteries may be discarded in the garbage company’s black garbage carts. Rechargeable batteries, lithium batteries and other items such as vaping devices and cellphones are prohibited. Officials say they are ending the collection for the safety of all involved. Hennepin County recently discontinued its battery collection program at county buildings, libraries, schools and community centers, because of a fire caused by a discarded vaping device.”



Says a KMSP-TV story: “A busy ramp in south Minneapolis will be closing for nearly two years starting next month, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, December 6 the ramp from I-35W north to 31st and Lake Street will be closed. It won’t reopen until the fall of 2021.”

Says Neal St. Anthony in the Star Tribune, “A legal fight has erupted over the future of the fourth-largest bank in Minnesota. The board of Bremer Financial has filed a lawsuit accusing the three trustees of the Otto Bremer Trust, the foundation that owns most of Bremer Financial’s stock, of engaging in a ‘disloyal scheme’ to seize control of the St. Paul-based banking company and enrich themselves through its sale, a transaction that some have estimated could gross $2 billion. … In a statement, the Bremer Trust called it disappointing that the bank board has ‘chosen a path of obstruction and conflict in this matter. In doing so, they are acting in a manner that seems certain to hurt the bank and its employees, to waste the resources of the company and to hurt the people [founder] Otto Bremer dedicated his life and fortune to helping,’ the trust said, adding that the allegations are false.”

MPR’s Tim Nelson says, “At least one Minnesota farm family harvesting corn this fall found what authorities are describing as ‘booby traps’ in their fields, possibly aimed at damaging farm equipment. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says a farmer near Cedar Mills on Monday reported minor damage to a combine from chain drawn into the machine during harvesting. He said any speculation on the motive was premature, and that the chain may have been in the corn for weeks or months.”