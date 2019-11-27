St. Paul police officer found guilty of civil rights violations

The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix tells us, “A federal jury Tuesday found St. Paul Police Officer Brett Palkowitsch guilty of repeatedly kicking an innocent bystander in the chest, causing serious injuries while a K-9 mauled the man’s leg. Palkowitsch, 32, was indicted in January on one count of deprivation of rights under the color of law in connection with the 2016 incident, which left Frank Baker, an unarmed 52-year-old black man, with seven broken ribs and two collapsed lungs.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil writes, “Costs for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Minneapolis last month came in slightly higher than expected, and the city will continue to seek reimbursement, Mayor Jacob Frey said Tuesday. After weeks of calculating the cost of police overtime, public works crews and road barriers, the city determined that it spent $542,733 — roughly $12,000 more than the original $530,000 cost estimate for the president’s rally at the 19,356-seat Target Center. … The majority of the tab, some $392,139, was attributed to police costs, including overtime.”

In the Pioneer Press, this from Dave Orrick, “Remember that Minnesota state employee who embezzled about $1 million in Medicaid funds more than 10 years ago? Taxpayers are unlikely to get most of it back, state officials have disclosed. The roughly $890,000 from that crime — the employee was convicted and imprisoned — was contained in information disclosed by state officials as part of data related to the state’s annual debt write-offs. The amount topped a list of the largest uncollectible debts from the Department of Human Services.”



This from WCCO-TV: “This has the potential of being the biggest November snowstorm to hit the Twin Cities in a decade, with 6 to 10 inches of snow possible. Models from the early Tuesday night are putting accumulation totals on the lower end. The same system dumped huge amounts of snow across states like Utah and Colorado. Some cities in northern Colorado got more than a foot of snow. Nearly 500 flights at Denver International Airport were canceled because of the storm. … Those traveling late Tuesday and Wednesday morning are advised to reconsider their plans, as road conditions are expected to be hazardous.”

For MPR, Paul Huttner writes: “One feature of our winter storm may include thundersnow. Lightning strikes have been detected in Iowa moving north. There’s enough instability in this storm to create vigorous localized updrafts withing the bigger storm system. These mini-thunderstorm cells within the larger storm can produce convective snowbursts with snowfall rates of 1” to 2” per hour.”

Also from MPR: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its tradition of offering free admission to all state parks and recreation areas on the day after Thanksgiving. … There’s a state park or recreation area within 30 miles of every Minnesotan, according to the DNR, and some parks are hosting special events on Black Friday.”

At City Pages, Kara Nesvig says, “Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are upon us once more, and here’s everything you need to know if you want to shop local. … Weekend Winter Market at Sociable Cider Werks. Friday through Sunday, shop the wares of rotating local vendors including Fair Anita jewelry, Ballerina Botanicals Organic Skincare, Oh Fer Cute designs, Grandma Skills knits, and many, many more.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, John Myers says, “With nearly all the numbers now in, Minnesota hunters shot about 137,200 deer during the 16 days of firearms deer hunting statewide, the Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday. That’s down 6.8% from the 148,141 deer shot and registered in 2018. Overall deer hunting license sales stood at 427,718 as of Tuesday, down about 2% from 2018. Including deer shot by archers, there have been 166,423 deer registered in Minnesota so far this year.”

For Yahoo! Finance Ashley Nelson reports, “A David and Goliath lawsuit is shaking out between a small Georgia-based meal kit company and retail giant Target. Emily Golub, the owner of Garnish & Gather, filed her complaint on Nov. 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Target Corp. and Target Brands. Her complaint alleges that Target’s newly launched flagship food brand Good & Gather is infringing on her copyright, creating confusion in the marketplace, and infringing on the specific Garnish & Gather word mark.”