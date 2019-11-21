St. Paul public safety proposal focuses on youth

For the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter proposed a nearly $3 million public safety initiative Wednesday, which includes starting a public health project for violence prevention and intervention. The overall plan focuses on young people, including adding community ambassadors to connect with them and expanding a youth employment program. The supplemental budget proposal for next year does not add police officers. Nearly $1.7 million in the proposal comes from city funds, and the remainder from prospective grants and other funds. If approved by the St. Paul City Council on Dec. 11, the property tax levy would increase 5.85 percent, up 1 percentage point from Carter’s initial budget proposal.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The Robbinsdale School District along with Plymouth Police Department has launched separate investigations into an altercation involving a staff member and student on Wednesday during the school day at Armstrong High School. …KSTP obtained Snapchat video of the incident. Sources said the ninth-grade male student had just returned to school after being suspended for a previous physical altercation. Wednesday was his first day back.”

At MPR, Brandt Williams reports, “A St. Paul police officer charged with using excessive force testified Wednesday that he thought Frank Baker had a gun as the officer kicked him. On June 24, 2016, officer Brett Palkowitsch repeatedly kicked Baker as Baker was being bitten by a K-9. Baker, who was unarmed, suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs. … In the fifth day of testimony in Palkowitsch’s federal trial, the officer testified that he immediately delivered two kicks to Baker, who was moving around on the ground, his right calf in the jaws of the K-9 named Falco. Palkowitsch testified that he made sure not to aim at Baker’s head, and didn’t want to kick below the waist for fear of kicking the dog.”



This from the Duluth News Tribune, “Parts of the Iron Range and Arrowhead regions could see up to 9 inches of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, until 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, for the northern two-thirds of St. Louis County as well as Lake and Cook counties.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Police say a bicyclist was hit and killed by a truck late Wednesday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis. It happened at 4:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Linden Avenue West. Police say the bicycle and the truck, which was pulling a construction trailer, were both traveling in the same direction on 12th Street North towards Hennepin Avenue. The truck made a right turn at a red light onto Linden Avenue. The man who was riding the bicycle then struck the truck and was killed.”

The Associated Press writes: “An American Indian woman whose body was found in a submerged truck in a North Dakota lake was strapped into the passenger side with a seatbelt around her waist, according to court documents released Wednesday. Olivia Lone Bear, 32, was reported missing to the Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department on Oct. 27, 2017. A sonar-equipped boat found the truck July 31, 2018, with Lone Bear’s body inside. No obvious injuries were found on her body, and an autopsy failed to determine the cause of death.”

At MPR we get this from Dan Gunderson, “A new state report on Minnesota’s efforts to protect pollinators like bees and butterflies says the state is making some progress, but there’s a lot of room for improvement. The Interagency Pollinator Protection Team’s draft report to the state Environmental Quality Board measures Minnesota’s progress in three areas: improving pollinator habitat, reducing pesticide use and engaging state residents.”

For the Star Tribune, Hannah Sayle says, “For two years in a row, a map proclaiming the favorite Thanksgiving pies of various regions of the United States has delighted, riled and flummoxed millions of Twitter users. Pecan pie, a known favorite of the southern states where pecan trees actually grow, is attributed to a cluster of Northeastern states. Texas inexplicably gets key lime pie. And the beleaguered Midwest – still weary and shaken from the infamous Minnesota Grape Salad debacle of 2014 – is somehow pegged as the land of Coconut Cream Pie. Minnesotans collectively wailed: Have we not suffered enough? If it smacks of tomfoolery, it’s because the map is a joke. An intentionally absurd, thoughtfully crafted fake.”