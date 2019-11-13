St. Paul reaches final deal with developer of Ford site

Says Tim Nelson for MPR, “St. Paul has struck a final deal with the developer planning to remake the massive former Ford Motor Company assembly plant in St. Paul. Mayor Melvin Carter and Ryan Companies on Tuesday announced the agreement on the vacant 122-acre site in the Highland Park neighborhood, promising hundreds of new housing units, more than 13,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs on the site. They also said it would have 3,800 housing units, 265,000 square feet of office space and 150,000 square feet of retail space.”

In the Star Tribune, James Walsh says, “[Mayor Melvin] Carter said he expects that by the end of the year, the council will vote on the deal, which commits $53 million in property taxes generated by the site to help build out its streets and utilities. At a news conference inside a heated tent on a frigid day at the now-vacant 122-acre site, city officials were joined by Gov. Tim Walz and a bevy of legislators and labor union officials.”

For the Star Tribune, Liz Sawyer writes: “It’s been well over a year since Melissa Johnson’s 19-year-old son, Billy Robles, was fatally shot during a party bus dispute. Surrounded by her neighbors Tuesday night, she said the shootings have only worsened since then and lamented that St. Paul youth continue ‘killing over nothing.’ … Johnson was among several hundred people who jammed into the gymnasium at Rice Recreation Center for the second of three community meetings about the city’s near-record-breaking homicides this year.”

From the AP: “Rocco Baldelli of the Minnesota Twins has narrowly beaten out Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees to win AL Manager of the Year. Both received 13 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Tuesday night, but Baldelli got more second-place votes in his first year on the job. The 38-year-old is the youngest to win the award..”



This from KSTP-TV: “The 75-year-old victim of an assault that occurred in Minneapolis died Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The Minneapolis Police Department said the identity of the victim and the cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The assault took place on Nov. 6 on the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue. Twenty-three-year-old Leroy Davis-Miles was arrested in connection with the assault.”

For the Star Tribune, Kevyn Burger writes, “When college students meet for the first time, they often ask, ‘What’s your major’? A group of students at Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC) can now reply, ‘Bikes.’ The technical and community college in Red Wing has enrolled its inaugural class in a two-year Associate of Applied Science Degree in Bicycle Design & Fabrication. It’s believed to be the first program of its kind in the country.”

At MPR, Cathy Wurzer tells us, “The Bush Foundation announced more than $2 million in grants to five nonprofits in Minnesota and the Dakotas on Tuesday. One of them is the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center, which provides housing and other services for Native American women experiencing addiction, sexual trauma and mental health issues. The Minneapolis-based organization will receive a $500,000 no-string-attached grant.”

At City Pages, Hannah Jones writes, “Joel Trebesch, a 50-year-old Kandiyohi man, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup down Highway 71 in October of last year. At some point, his truck crossed the center line and plowed into a Toyota Tundra driven by another 50-year-old man: Mark Tanhoff of Renville. Both men, tragically, were killed, and a passenger in Tanhoff’s truck was critically injured. … According to [Trebesch’s sister Joy] Schwanke and her sister, Precious Stier, the city jumped the gun. It reinterred Trebesch’s remains before they could get a minister out to preside over the burial. Stier told KSTP they had to ‘pull him back out’ and do the whole thing over again. Burying your brother once is one thing. Burying him three times is another.”