St. Paul votes to keep organized trash collection

For the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo and Natalie Rademacher write: “Voters across St. Paul resoundingly defeated a ballot referendum aimed at upending organized trash collection, or at least forcing residential trash haulers back to the negotiating table to rework a five-year contract with the city midstream. The ‘Yes’ votes in support of keeping the city’s new trash program outpaced the opponents 63 to 37 percent.”

Say Glenn Howatt and Chris Serres for the Star Tribune, “The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) violated state law more than 200 times over the past year with $52 million in contracts and grant commitments to vendors, Indian bands and other state government agencies without proper documentation, according to records obtained by the Star Tribune. In some cases, agency employees allowed vendors and grantees to perform work or services as if they were being paid by the state, even though contracts and agreements had not been finalized and signed. In other cases, employees bought products, such as computer software, without required permission.”

MPR’s Martin Moylan writes: “Attorney Jeff Anderson is calling for the Vatican to remove Bishop Michael Hoeppner of the Crookston Diocese for failing to remove priests who abused or fantasized about sexually abusing children. Anderson, who represents victims of clergy sexual abuse, released documents and video depositions indicating Hoeppner knew or should have known of the priests’ conduct and psychological struggles. That material has been provided to the Vatican, but Anderson said the church has not responded. … The Crookston diocese issued a statement saying Hoeppner cooperated with a Vatican investigation of his conduct. Twin Cities Archbishop Bernard Hebda led that probe.”

For the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel reports, “Minneapolis will not be on the hook for any costs from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign rally Sunday at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena, forestalling the sort of controversy that surrounded President Donald Trump’s recent campaign rally at the Target Center. The event was estimated to cost $40,275, according to a facilities agreement with the university. The Sanders campaign has said it would cover all the expenses.”



For BringMeTheNews Adam Uren says, “Sun Country continues to expand its routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, launching four new seasonal flights on Tuesday. The summer routes, which start in May 2020, will take travelers to Baltimore-Washington International in Maryland, Bozeman Yellowstone International in Montana, Cleveland Hopkins in Ohio, and Portland International Jetport in Maine.”

A Washington Post story says, “Muslim candidates, including Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, endured torrents of hateful, xenophobic and threatening tweets during last year’s campaign season, much of it amplified through bots and other fake accounts, according to a study released Tuesday. The study, by the Social Science Research Council, analyzed 113,000 Twitter messages directed at Muslim candidates. The tweets called the candidates ‘dogs’ and ‘pieces of garbage’ and accused them of marrying siblings, being terrorists and seeking to impose the values of a ‘demonic’ faith on Americans. The threats and verbal attacks flowed so heavily toward Omar, D-Minn. … that the report categorized more than half of all accounts that mentioned Omar as ‘trolls’ because they tweeted or retweeted hateful, Islamophobic or xenophobic content.”

The AP reports: “Rep. Ilhan Omar has officially divorced from her husband in Minnesota, just a month after she filed a petition saying there was an ‘irretrievable breakdown’ in their marriage. Omar and Ahmed Hirsi had been married since January 2018 but were longtime partners. Omar says Hirsi is the father of her three children. The marriage was dissolved Tuesday after paperwork was signed by court personnel.”

Andy Greder of the PiPress writes, “P.J. Fleck has often talked about establishing “cultural sustainability” within the Gophers football program over the long term, and with Minnesota’s 8-0 start to his third season, tremors real, imagined and facetious started to infringe on a firming foundation. There were credible links of Florida State being interested in Fleck after the Seminoles fired their coach on Sunday. … swirling speculation was put to rest Tuesday afternoon when Fleck and the University of Minnesota announced a seven-year, $33-million contract extension. Pending U Board of Regent approval at their December meeting, the new deal will run through the 2026 season.”