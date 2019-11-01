Children’s Theatre Company settles with 16 former students

MPR’s Marianne Combs writes: “The Children’s Theatre Company has now settled with 16 former students who were abused by former employees in the 1970s and ‘80s. Attorney Jeff Anderson will announce the settlement of the nine remaining lawsuits brought against the company at a press conference on Friday. One of the lawsuits involves plaintiff Laura Stearns, whose case was the only one to go trial.”

At the Pioneer Press, Nick Ferraro tells us, “In what is believed to be a first for Minnesota, the state has received a request from a small Lakeville railroad company asking what it would take for them to drill two wells in Dakota County and pull out up to 500 million gallons of groundwater a year. The water would then be shipped via rail to communities near the Colorado River in the arid Southwest.”

Says Jim Souhan for the Star Tribune, “P.J. Fleck is doing it again, publicly campaigning, flooding the airwaves with catchphrases. Fleck is arguing that ESPN’s popular Saturday pregame show, ‘College GameDay,’ should next week travel to Dinkytown for the Gophers’ game against Penn State. Fleck wants ‘College GameDay’ to ignore the latest epic SEC matchup, this one between Alabama and LSU in Tuscaloosa, down in the land where spring football is every school’s second-most-popular sport. … Fleck is right. ‘College GameDay’ coming here would be mutually beneficial. … Minnesota is playing for a spot in the top 10 and a major bowl, as well as a still-possible undefeated season, which should be a bigger and more endearing story.”

KSTP reports: “Minnesota had been one of only two states still selling 3.2 percent beer. That changed on Friday when Utah modernized its prohibition-era liquor law to allow the sale of stronger ale, so-called 5 percent alcohol content, in stores. That move leaves Minnesota as the lone holdout. Right now, 3.2 percent beer is the only type of beer you can buy in the state’s grocery stores and gas stations.”



KSTP-TV reports, “The Minnesota Department of Health documented the state’s first flu death of the season, according to a report released on Thursday. The MDH’s Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report shows one death associated with influenza has been recorded so far this season. The death occurred in a previous reporting week but appeared as a flu death for the first time in Thursday’s report. The MDH document said the death was non-pediatric. The number of people hospitalized from influenza-like sicknesses increased for the third straight week, bringing the season’s total to 19.”

For the Forum News Service, Dennis Doeden reports, “A Bemidji (Minn.) High School graduate had to settle for second place and $2,000 in his appearance on ‘Jeopardy’ that aired Wednesday at NBC-TV. Sam Benshoof, 32, had the correct answer on Final Jeopardy, which brought his total to $10,200, but it wasn’t enough to unseat reigning champion Steve Moulds, who also answered correctly and finished with $31,601.”

MPR’s Tim Nelson reports, “A Ramsey County judge has agreed to keep a White Bear Township fishing tackle and battery component maker shuttered for another day as executives try to work out a plan with the state to address lead poisoning. Judge Leonardo Castro on Thursday said he’ll issue a temporary injunction keeping lead products maker Water Gremlin shut as he called for an immediate lead remediation plan. The judge said he’d like to see Water Gremlin reopen this weekend, even if at limited capacity.”

Says Paul Walsh in the Strib, “A 20-year-old man is in jail in connection with a home break-in investigation in Eagan that links roughly 140 similar crimes across the metro area, allegedly directed by the 18-year-old leader of a self-described burglary ‘empire’ that has plagued the Twin Cities for months. Nijel J. Meux, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday in Dakota County District Court with first-degree burglary in connection with the theft of two vehicles from an Eagan couple’s garage and other valuables from inside the home.”