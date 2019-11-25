Winter storm threatens to disrupt Thanksgiving travel in much of Minnesota

Andrew Krueger of MPR says, “The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of southern and central Minnesota — including the Twin Cities — from Tuesday afternoon and evening through Wednesday morning. The watch also includes Worthington, Mankato, Rochester and Red Wing, as well as parts of western Wisconsin. ‘Snowfall totals of 6 or more inches are possible in the watch area. In addition, gusty northeast winds Tuesday night will shift to the northwest Wednesday, resulting in areas of blowing snow,’ the Weather Service in the Twin Cities reported Sunday afternoon. ‘Travel could be significantly impacted through at least Wednesday morning.’”

Says Shannon Prather for the Star Tribune, “Roseville city officials are weighing revocation of the rental license for a 277-unit apartment complex, citing an ‘extraordinarily large amount of code violations’ that include cockroaches and mice and potentially life-threatening problems such as missing or faulty smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. If the City Council votes to revoke the license at Monday’s meeting, residents of the Marion Street/the Brittanys Apartments will be able to stay, but new renters won’t be accepted until after the problems are fixed.”

Says Catharine Richert for MPR, “Mayo Clinic is expanding its footprint to Abu Dhabi, a move that underscores its efforts to bring its brand and expertise to international patients. In Abu Dhabi, Mayo will operate the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company. Mayo will be a shareholder in the new operating firm. The joint venture is for-profit. Mayo Clinic will invest revenue into practice, education and research. The new 741-bed facility will offer critical care, labor and delivery services, outpatient and surgical care.”

For ABC News Julie Jacobo says, “The 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America is now ‘walking perfectly’ after he spent months recovering in intensive care, a family friend said in a statement. The boy, only identified by the name Landen, was attacked at the Minnesota mall on April 12 by a man who authorities said was ‘looking to kill someone.’”



Says the Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh, “A 31-year-old northern Minnesota sheriff’s deputy has been charged with sexually assaulting a student in the high school where he was assigned. Neil H. Dolan of Shevlin was charged last week in Clearwater County District Court with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the encounter in his Bagley High School office on June 1, 2017, the last day of classes for the year.”

At Politico, Rishika Dugyala reports, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday dismissed multibillionaire Michael Bloomberg’s candidacy for president moments before it officially began, saying the American people aren’t going to ‘buy it.’ By the time the presidential candidate from Minnesota appeared on ABC’s ‘This Week,’ it was clear: Bloomberg, a former New York mayor, was joining the already-crowded Democratic field, his large bank account in tow. The first of his television ads — part of an initial $34 million buy — was already circulating on social media. … ‘I just don’t think people are going to buy it, that you just … put a bunch of money,’ she said.”

At The Hill, Justine Coleman writes, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Sunday that subpoenaing the whistleblower who helped spark the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump ‘would be a serious, serious mistake.’ … She continued saying House investigators had more direct information from the officials who testified than they would get from the whistleblower. ‘It’s been pointed out the whistleblower had limited secondhand information, and now, right in front of the nation, people have testified under oath who had firsthand information about the fact that the president made this call and very specifically tied it with dirt on a political opponent,’ Klobuchar told ABC’s ‘This Week’.”

Says an AP story, “A man living in an underground bunker along the Milwaukee River had been there for a ‘considerable period’ with a stash of weapons that included a bow with arrows fashioned from ‘snowplow stakes,’ a Wisconsin sheriff said Friday. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said it’s possible that 41-year-old Geoffrey Graff had been living in the bunker for ‘maybe years’ but that authorities don’t know for certain. Graff came to authorities’ attention when residents reported shots fired Wednesday morning near a wooded area overlooking the river.”