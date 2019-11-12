‘Wired’ tells story of worker organizing at Shakopee Amazon facility

Wired’s cover story looks at the immigrant workers who organized at Shakopee’s Amazon facility. Jessica Bruder piece opens: “It was 11 days before Christmas in 2018, and Amazon’s warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota, was operating at full tilt. At the rear of the facility, waves of semi trucks backed up to a long row of loading docks, some disgorging crates of new merchandise and others filling up with outbound packages. Inside the warehouse, within dark, cyclone-fenced enclosures, thousands of shelf-toting robots performed a mute ballet, ferrying towers of merchandise from one place to another. And throughout the cavernous interior, yellow bins brimming with customers’ orders zipped along more than 10 miles of conveyor belts, which clattered with a thunderous din.”

The dog-pays are over… whelming. MPR’s Martin Moylan writes: “Naomi Kuster joined an increasing number of Twin Cities renters to pay fees to keep pets close. Kuster paid a $750 fee to her apartment management company for her two dogs to live with her near Father Hennepin Bluff Park in Minneapolis. … The cost of keeping a pet in an apartment is often enough of a bite that pet owners have to think about what their apartment costs per square foot and per paw. … ‘We’ve looked at some places where online it says $1,000 per dog deposit, which is insane,’ she said.”

Not good. KMSP’s Paul Blume reports: “A Twin Cities mom is fighting for justice after her seemingly healthy son died in custody just days after he was transferred to the Beltrami County Jail in Bemidji. … She recently filed a federal lawsuit claiming her son’s rights were violated through negligence and medical malpractice. She insists the jailhouse security camera footage, that she obtained through her legal team proves it.”

Hygge’s out; koselig’s in. KARE’s Heidi Wigdahl reports: “Monday night, temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits for the first time this season in the Twin Cities metro. … Minnesotans are used to winter but we could still learn something from our friends in Norway. … ‘The Norwegians, I think, really know how to do winter well,’ said Kari Leibowitz, a doctoral student and interdisciplinary graduate fellow in psychology at Stanford University.”



In other news…

Owning’s overrated anyway: “High-rise condo project canceled in Marcy-Holmes, rentals proposed instead” [Minnesota Daily]

Interesting research: “U of M researcher wants to ‘complicate the narrative’ around Native American veterans” [MPR]

What a thrill: “Kristofferson plays with local band at Dempsey’s” [Fargo Forum]

Nice to meet U: “Meet Joan Gabel, the U of M’s First Female President” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]

Beware: “‘I Was In Panic Mode’: Phone Scammers Posing As Xcel Energy, Threatening To Cut Power” [WCCO]

Has TSA PurrCheck: “Meet ‘Stitches’: MSP airport has a comfort cat now” [Pioneer Press]