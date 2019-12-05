ACLU sues St. Paul over withholding public police data

From the AP: “The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued the city of St. Paul on Wednesday, saying the police department has improperly withheld public data about its policing activities in the community. The lawsuit says that although Mayor Melvin Carter and police Chief Todd Axtell have publicly committed to transparency and accountability, the St. Paul Police Department has not provided public data as required by law. The ACLU is seeking information about every traffic stop, citation, arrest and use of force by St. Paul police since 2015. The group says it has been waiting for the data for 18 months.”

At MPR, Briana Bierschbach writes, “A new Democratic candidate has jumped into the race for Minnesota’s 5th District, challenging freshman incumbent Ilhan Omar for the party’s nomination in the 2020 election. Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and volunteer minister who lives in the uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis, announced his campaign Wednesday morning. He said he’s running on creating opportunities for people in the community and would be focused on the district as a member of Congress.”

In the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith writes: “The Science Museum of Minnesota announced Wednesday that it received a $1 million gift to pay for operations — the largest donation of its kind in the nonprofit’s recent history. In an unusual step, the donor — who wishes to remain anonymous — told the St. Paul museum the money could be used for its general operations, not designating it for a specific program or initiative. That kind of donation, called an ‘unrestricted gift,’ is becoming increasingly rare in philanthropy….”

MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court against Juul Labs, the nation’s leading maker of electronic cigarettes. The anti-vaping lawsuit alleges the company illegally marketed flavored e-cigarettes to children and violated several consumer laws, including fraud. … The lawsuit seeks to declare that Juul created a public health nuisance with its vaping products. Ellison wants the court to order the company to stop its marketing to kids and fund corrective public education to help people stop vaping.”



The AP says, “An environmental group has put the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on notice that it plans to sue the agency for failing to protect Canada lynx from trappers. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a 60-day notice on Wednesday as required by federal law before it can file a lawsuit to try to force the state to follow the Endangered Species Act. The notice says the state has failed to comply with a 2008 federal court order that’s meant to protect lynx from being caught by trappers seeking other species.”

Says Alisa Roth for MPR, “Health officials say Minnesotans soon will experience the full punch of flu season, and it’s not too late to get vaccinated. The process of acquiring a vaccine against a virus connected to thousands of hospitalizations in the state every year has not varied much over the years. That doesn’t mean it’s easy. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research at the University of Minnesota, said unlike some viruses such as the one that causes measles, the flu virus changes often.”

Pam Louwagie of the Star Tribune reports, “A Minnesota district judge ruled Wednesday that former “Miracle on Ice” U.S. Olympic hockey player Mark Pavelich is mentally ill and dangerous and ordered him committed to a secure treatment facility. Pavelich, 61, of Lutsen, Minn., will get another hearing in February to determine whether he should remain committed for an indeterminate period of time. Pavelich faced criminal charges that he beat a friend with a metal pole in August after a day of fishing. Charging documents alleged that he had accused the friend of ‘spiking his beer’ and that his friend suffered cracked ribs, a bruised kidney and a vertebrae fracture, as well as bruises.”

For Fox Business, Brittany De Lea reports, “Beleaguered banking giant Wells Fargo may not be implementing enough changes to prevent another incident like the fake account scandal from occurring again, one top watchdog is warning. Regulators have criticized Wells Fargo’s human resources department over compensation structures that don’t go far enough to discourage those same type of behaviors from occurring, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.”