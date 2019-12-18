Amazon hires Sun Country to fly shipments

Kristen Leigh Painter at the Star Tribune reports on Amazon hiring Sun Country to fly shipments under its Amazon Air business: “The six-year deal, announced Tuesday, will immediately create a massive expansion for Sun Country. From the first flights next spring, the new cargo service for Amazon Air will quickly grow to represent 20% of all of Sun Country’s flying. It is the first time Amazon has hired a commercial passenger airline for air service.”

Matthew Stolle at the Rochester Post-Bulletin quotes Rep. Jim Hagedorn responding to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ criticism of the Mayo Clinic: “‘The attack lodged by Bernie Sanders on The Mayo Clinic highlights the grave threat posed to patient-centered medicine by a Democrat Party bent on imposing socialized medicine on the American people,’ said Hagedorn.”

Briana Bierschbach at MPR News checks in on the enforcement of Minnesota’s new wage theft law: “Minnesota is one of only two states that makes it a felony in some cases, and the state is taking enforcement seriously. The Department of Labor and Industry is hiring seven new staffers dedicated solely to investigate wage theft claims and Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison has added two attorneys to his office who will handle cases where employers appear to have clearly broken the law.”

Maury Glover at FOX9 has a piece on the body camera rollout for Ramsey County corrections officers: “Corrections officers started wearing body cameras in the adult detention center on the heels of patrol deputies and court security. Sheriff Bob Fletcher says officers will be expected to turn the cameras on whenever they have an interaction with an inmate. That could involve force, loud verbal commands or when an inmate is uncooperative.”



CNBC is reporting on General Mills beating profit estimates thanks to last year’s acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products: “Sales at its pet unit rose 16% in the quarter, helped by price increases and the recent rollout of Blue Buffalo products in Walmart stores. Adjusted gross margins rose 80 basis points to 35.3%.”

In other news…

