Duluth bans conversion therapy for minors

Another conversion-therapy ban. The Duluth News Tribune’s Peter Passi reports: “On Monday night, Duluth became the second city in the state to prohibit conversion therapy — the practice of attempting to convert lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer young people into heterosexuals. … By an 8-0 vote with 5th District Councilor Jay Fosle absent, the Duluth City Council approved an ordinance banning the use of conversion therapy on anyone under 18 years of age, following in the footsteps of Minneapolis and Superior — cities that have already done the same.”

Klobementum. The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick report: “St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is supporting U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar for president. … The endorsement, expected to be announced Tuesday morning, places Carter on a pro-Klobuchar list that most prominent Minnesota Democrats have already joined. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz joined a number of members of Congress in backing Klobuchar when she announced her run in February. In October, however, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.”

Settlement pending. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil writes: “A longtime Minneapolis police officer who sued the city for discrimination is poised to receive a $225,000 settlement. … Officer Yvonne ‘Bonnie’ Edwards alleges that a supervisor, Sgt. Andy Stender, harassed her and the city did little to stop his behavior. … City Council approved the settlement during a closed-door meeting on Friday. Court paperwork to finalize it has not yet been completed.”

Water mess. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “Nearly two years ago, Minnesota settled a lawsuit with 3M over water contamination in the eastern Twin Cities metro area. Ever since, residents of the affected communities have been waiting on a plan outlining how the settlement money will be spent to provide safe drinking water for the long term. … There are signs that a draft plan could be coming soon. State agencies and advisory groups tasked with deciding how to spend those dollars say they expect to release a list of options, along with estimated costs, in the next month or so.”

In other news…

And we’ll open all those climate refugees with open arms: “Senate Republican leader: Minnesota won’t ‘complain’ if temperature rises” [City Pages]

RIP: “Attorney John Borger, longtime legal champion of the media, dies at 68” [Star Tribune]

Thanks to Facebook: “Fargo woman finds lost cat after 2 years” [Fargo Forum]

Not gherkin us around: “Minneapolis Cider Company Opens Pickleball Courts” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]