Four dead in ‘domestic-related homicide’ in south Minneapolis

The FOX 9 story by Hannah Flood and Sarah Danik says, “Two boys, a woman, and the suspected gunman are dead Sunday after shots rang out in south Minneapolis Sunday morning. Police were called just after 10 a.m. to 2700 block of Oakland Avenue in the Phillips neighborhood for the report of shots fired. At the home, officers found two boys had been shot in the front yard. Officers also heard more gunshots from the home. … Officers took the boys to a safer area and started rendering aid until paramedics were able to respond. Sadly, both boys were pronounced dead.”

Paul Walsh and Erin Adler of the Star Tribune say, “Five hours after the shots were fired, a woman’s body was removed from the home and the man was found dead inside of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elder described the case as a domestic-related homicide. The house is in the woman’s name; the couple’s divorce was finalized this summer.”

The Duluth News Tribune says, “The city of Duluth’s no-travel advisory remains in effect until further notice. ‘The public is strongly encouraged to stay home or shelter in place so that plows can continue to clear streets, and public safety staff can respond to emergencies with having the least amount of obstacles in their way as possible,’ the city said in a news release Sunday afternoon. According to the city of Duluth and the Weather Service, Duluth officially received 21.7 inches of snow as of noon Sunday, which ranks as the ninth-highest two-day storm total in Duluth history.”



Emily Bright of MPR tells us, “A beloved and often-photographed sea stack along the Lake Superior shoreline of northeastern Minnesota’s Tettegouche State Park has been toppled by this weekend’s winter storm. The sea stack was all that remained of a naturally formed stone arch, which connected the stack with a nearby cliff; the top of the arch fell in August 2010, leaving the stack.”

Says Tim Harlow of the Star Tribune, “The plan to remake Minnehaha Parkway in southwest Minneapolis keeps drawing the ire of neighbors. First, there was a controversial proposal for medians to block some intersections and divert traffic. That’s been scrapped. Then, a group of neighbors raised concerns — and planted ‘Preserve the Parkway’ signs — in response to proposed changes near Nicollet Avenue and at the east end of the parkway. Now, another group of neighbors to the west is gathering signatures on a petition in hopes of blocking plans to close a portion of the parkway near 50th Street.”

For KSTP-TV, Jay Kolls reports: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spends millions of dollars to test and eradicate Chronic Wasting Disease among deer herds, but is concerned Wisconsin isn’t doing enough to help in the CWD fight. And, the numbers seem to back that up. … Wisconsin DNR records show there have been more than 5-thousand documented CWD cases and some of those are in counties that border Minnesota. Barbara Keller, with the Minnesota DNR, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS there is concern about the proliferation of CWD in Wisconsin and the agency is monitoring it.”

For the Star Tribune, Catherine Roberts writes: “The Oprah effect is real. At least for the Murphy family, whose Edina pajama company Softies has one of its lounge tunics featured as one of ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ in O, Oprah Winfrey’s magazine, for the third year in a row. … The company made the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal’s list of fastest-growing companies with $1.3 million in sales in 2016 and $3.2 million in sales in 2018. Murphy said sales have grown more this year.”

Andrew Krueger of MPR reports, “Bishop Paul Sirba, who led the Catholic Diocese of Duluth for a decade, died Sunday at the age of 59. Sirba suffered cardiac arrest while at St. Rose Church in Proctor, Minn., on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m. at a Duluth hospital. The diocese announced Sirba’s death in a message from Father James Bissonette, Sirba’s vicar general, that was shared with parishes and posted online.”

At NBC News Ben Kamisar says, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Sunday that Congress has an obligation to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump regardless of public opinion, arguing that the House inquiry has uncovered a ‘global Watergate.’ In an interview with NBC’s ‘Meet the Press,’ the Democratic presidential candidate said the evidence unveiled thus far fits the definition of what the nation’s founders envisioned for impeachable offenses. … She went on to say that she’s likely to vote in favor of removing the president from office if articles of impeachment were to reach the Senate. Asked if she could vote to acquit the president, Klobuchar responded, ‘I can’t see that happening right now, but I am someone that looks at each count and makes a decision. I’ve said from the beginning, I see this as impeachable conduct.’”