Hennepin County announces minor safety tweaks to Lyndale Ave

Plastic not fantastic. The Southwest Journal’s Zac Farber reports: “Infuriated Minneapolis road safety activists, mobilized by a pedestrian’s mid-October death crossing Lyndale Avenue, were largely underwhelmed by Hennepin County’s announcement that plastic bollards and bump-outs will soon be installed at two intersections along a county road known to be one of the most perilous in the city.”

A budding industry. MPR’s Jon Collins runs down the current state of medical marijuana in Minnesota: “Minnesota’s medical marijuana program was approved by the state Legislature in 2014 as one of the most restrictive programs in the country. Minnesota is one of 33 states with a law allowing medical marijuana, even though federal law still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I substance. … Since Minnesota’s program was launched in 2015, the state has expanded the number of conditions that qualify for a marijuana prescription. Just this week, regulators unveiled a plan to add chronic pain and an eye disease to that list.”

More on worker organizing at Amazon’s Shakopee warehouse. In the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, Abdi Mohamed writes: “As the holiday shopping season ramps up, workers at a local Amazon fulfillment center in Minnesota express the need for safety measures at their warehouse. Workers have engaged in multiple demonstrations made up of immigrants and Muslims against the company over the past year demanding job security and safer working conditions.”

Hopefully the funds won’t be frozen… City council may give this an icy reception… Duluth’s problem’s just snowballing… The Duluth News Tribune’s Peter Passi reports: “Unless the city of Duluth agrees to provide Spirit Mountain with a $235,000 subsidy, the ski hill will have only about enough money left in its coffers to meet payroll next Friday, said Brandy Ream, the ski hill’s executive director. … She said the requested funds are essential to Spirit Mountain’s continued operation, in the wake of being forced to cancel most of the 2019 Amsoil Duluth National Snocross race weekend due to heavy snow, of all ironies.”



Praying for legislative action. The West Central Tribune’s Shelby Lindrud reports: “Two weeks after finding out the county was being charged an additional $168,000 by the Minnesota Department of Human Services for substance use disorder services, the Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners approved sending a letter stipulating the county would not be cutting the state a check right away.”

Enjoy your weekend! WCCO reports: “While the weekend looks mild, Minnesota is bracing for a one-two punch of winter next week. First, there’s a chance for accumulating snow Monday. Then, a blast of arctic cold is expected to bring subzero temperatures to Minnesota.”

In other news…

