Kandiyohi County becomes first in Minnesota to say ‘yes’ to more refugees

At MPR, Riham Feshir says, “In a first for the state, a divided Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept more refugees into its increasingly diverse community. The measure comes months after President Trump signed an executive order requiring state and local governments to give permission for refugee resettlement efforts to continue in their communities. It also portends the debate other county boards might be faced with as a federal deadline looms. Before Tuesday’s 3-2 vote in Willmar, Minn., the county seat of Kandiyohi, some commissioners expressed confusion about the policy, as well as hesitation about the vote.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The Mayo Clinic Health System says it will soon close its hospital and emergency department at its Springfield and Lamberton clinics. Hospital staff made the decision after considering their declining hospital admissions, as well as severe provider shortages caused by an inability to recruit and retain new physicians. … Sixty employees will lose their jobs as a result. Only nine inpatients and 28 overnight patients were admitted to the Springfield hospital in 2019. … The closures will go into effect by March 1, 2020.”

The Star Tribune’s Liz Sawyer writes: “The man who killed his two young sons and ex-wife in south Minneapolis on Sunday had a permit to purchase a firearm and left a suicide note at the scene. … David Schladetzky, 53, is suspected of fatally shooting 39-year-old Kjersten Schladetzky, their 8- and 11-year-old sons and himself at the home in the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue, where the couple raised the boys together until they divorced in June. Schladetzky arrived to pick up the kids as he did most Sundays, but this time he had a gun. As the boys ran away, he followed them into the snow-covered front yard and fired, again and again. Then he stormed inside and shot his ex-wife several times before stabbing her in the chest, an autopsy revealed.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo says, “It’s a 122-acre parcel of vacant land overlooking the Mississippi River in one of the most affluent corners of St. Paul — a blank real estate canvas that any developer might call a dream project. Most in the development community agree that the now cleared Ford Motor Co. Twin Cities manufacturing campus in Highland Park represents a once-in-a-lifetime ‘urban infill’ opportunity. But that raises a key question: If the Ford site is so valuable, why does its development need roughly $101 million in public subsidy?”

This from Nick Halter at The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, “Life Time Inc. will open its $43 million state-of-the-art health club Wednesday morning at Edina’s Southdale Center. The Chanhassen-based company’s transformation is on display at the 204,000-square-foot facility. It’s not just a health club, but also an indoor athletic field, a coworking space and two restaurants. It’s the first of many Life Times that will be built at malls owned by Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) of Indianapolis. The two companies are planning at least eight more clubs at Simon properties, and Simon made a small investment in Life Time recently.”



A WCCO-TV story says, “Citing recent natural disasters and warming temperatures, a Minneapolis City Council committee voted Monday to declare a climate emergency. The resolution, authored by Council Members Cam Gordon and Jeremy Schroeder, also stated that the city must take further action to reduce its carbon footprint . This includes developing new sustainability policies for buildings receiving city assistance.The city also needs to embrace more alternative energy sources and move away from natural gas, Gordon said.”

Nick Woltman of the PiPress says, “A Burnsville man is accused of deliberately damaging three vehicles in Bloomington last month during a fit of anger over an argument with his father, before threatening a bystander with a racial slur. Jason Roman Gerardy, 39, was charged Tuesday with one count of damage to property and another of making threats of violence, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck was named the 2019 Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year on Tuesday. The recognition follows a 10-win season in Fleck’s third year on the job. It was the team’s first 9-0 start to a season in 115 years. Fleck is just the third Minnesota head coach to win the award. The winner is selected by conference coaches.”