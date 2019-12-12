Minneapolis schools facing $19.6 million budget deficit

Says Faiza Mahamud for the Star Tribune, “Minneapolis Public Schools is back in a deep and familiar hole: it’s facing a $19.6 million budget deficit for the 2020-21 school year. District leaders are attributing the projected gap largely to declining enrollment and revenue that hasn’t kept up with inflation and rising operating costs.The gap would have been $32 million, but district leaders pulled $8 million from budget reserves to reduce the gap. … Another $4 million came from money set aside to replenish the district’s rainy-day funds.”

For MPR, Nina Moini writes: “St. Paul homeowners will soon find out whether they’ll pay more in property taxes and by how much. City Council members passed the city’s 2020 budget by one vote that includes a levy increase. The spending plan passed by a 4-3 vote Wednesday, after months of debate over the best way to address a spike in gun violence. … Council members Jane Prince and Dai Thao, and departing council member Kassim Busuri, who lost his recent election campaign, voted no on the 5.85 percent property tax levy increase, citing too big of a tax burden for low-income residents and not enough police department resources.”

In Minneapolis, write Miguel Otárola and Liz Navratil: “The Minneapolis City Council has approved a $1.6 billion budget for the coming year, one supported by the largest property tax levy increase in a decade. Mayor Jacob Frey’s second budget spends millions to recruit and train a full cadet class to join the city’s police department. It once again prioritizes housing, with $31 million going toward a growing list of affordable housing investments.”



For Fox News Ronn Blitzer reports, “Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., went on the offensive during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s questioning of Justice Department Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz on Wednesday, shifting the focus of the hearing from the failures of the FBI during its Russia investigation by grilling Horowitz on the ongoing threat of Russian election interference. While Republicans used their time during the hearing to hammer the investigation over their use of inaccurate and misleading evidence to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant for Carter Page, Klobuchar used her time to illustrate how Russia was and remains a real threat heading into the 2020 election.”

KSTP-TV reports: “A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the 1992 death of Annette Seymour, according to attorneys and court records. A criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County, states John Robert Capers faces one count of second-degree murder …. According to the criminal charge, St. Paul police were flagged down on July 14, 1992, after a woman’s mutilated body was found lying in the grass near the east entrance to the old Selby Avenue streetcar tunnel. Using the victim’s fingerprint, authorities were able to identify the woman as Seymour, a St. Paul resident.”

Says Tim Pugmire for MPR, “The longest-serving state legislator in Minnesota history has announced his retirement. Veteran state Rep. Lyndon Carlson, DFL-Crystal, says he will not run for reelection in 2020. Carlson has served a record-setting 47 years in the Minnesota House. He was first elected in 1972 and is currently in his 24th two-year term. Carlson, 79, did not offer a specific reason for retiring.”



This from Paul Walsh in the Star Tribune, “In 59 years of marriage, Yvonne and Johnny Palka had done so much together. … That unspoken and intimate connection evaporated in an instant, when the Palkas stepped off a downtown Minneapolis curb one evening last month and were struck by a car. Yvonne Palka, 81, was knocked to the pavement with injuries too numerous and severe for her to survive. She died on Nov. 30 at HCMC, three weeks after they were struck. … Palka’s traffic-related death is among 19 suffered by a pedestrian in Minnesota just since Oct. 5 and the 46th so far this year, roughly eight more than the annual average for the previous 15 years, according to preliminary data from the state Department of Public Safety (DPS).”

This from Joe Nelson at BringMeTheNews, “The coldest air temperature in Minnesota overnight [Tuesday] was a bone-chilling -31F in Badoura, while the coldest wind chill was -42F in Fosston. … The timing of the snow in the Twin Cities will again likely impact the Thursday morning commute.”