Minnesota appeals court rules proposed Superior power plant needs environmental review

Power plant paused. The Duluth News Tribune’s Tom Olsen reports: “Minnesota regulators must prepare an environmental assessment worksheet before a proposed natural gas plant can be built in Superior, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday. … The decision reverses the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s October 2018 approval of the Nemadji Trail Energy Center and sends it back to the agency for further review before plans can move forward. … Duluth-based Minnesota Power is proposing to build the 550-megawatt plant with La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative on a plot of land between Enbridge Energy’s Superior terminal and the Nemadji River.”

Not good. MPR’s Codt Nelson reports: “A St. Paul mosque was vandalized early Saturday morning when someone broke into the place of worship and left behind a trail of broken glass and rambling graffiti. … The graffiti inside the Darul Iman mosque included ‘hateful words’ and ‘religious overtones,’ said Jaylani Hussein, executive director for the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR.”

Survival of the fittest. MLive’s Tanda Gmiter reports (via the Duluth News Tribune): “He’d survived the last decade on Michigan’s most remote island against some pretty big odds. For more than 10 years, a male gray wolf known to researchers as M183 had roamed the forests and rocky outcroppings of Isle Royale in Lake Superior while nearly all the rest of his pack members died of accidents, disease or health problems caused by inbreeding. … Until recently, he and his mate — who was also his daughter and half-sister on his twisted family tree — were the last two island-born wolves to call it home. But when the National Park Service last year began an effort to relocate new wolves to Isle Royale to restore predator packs in the face of a fast-rising moose population, some scientists knew those wolves’ days could be numbered. … They were right. The park service announced Friday that two more wolves were found dead on the island this fall — killed by other wolves in what researchers are calling territorial aggression.”

Cancel your holiday deer-transportation plans. The AP reports (via the Star Tribune): “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday temporarily banned the movement of all farmed white-tailed deer within the state to try to limit the spread of a fatal brain disease. … The DNR issued the order in response to the recent discovery of chronic wasting disease in a captive deer at a hobby farm in Douglas County of west-central Minnesota. The emergency rule will be in effect for 30 days.”

In other news…

Just about a month to go until the caucuses: “Amy Klobuchar to complete tour of all 99 Iowa counties” [Pioneer Press]

Will Big Red go green? “Minnesota mom’s petition against Target plastic bags gets 450,000 signatures” [City Pages]

Takes a lot of heart: “Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation receives its largest gift ever, to be used for research of women’s heart health” [KSTP]

RIP: “Poet Louis Jenkins found beauty in the Midwestern mundane” [MPR]

Well, hard to believe it could make it worse: “Could vegan lutefisk reinvigorate a dying Minnesotan tradition?” [City Pages]