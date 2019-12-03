Minnesota Supreme Court declines to take up discrimination case against University of Minnesota Duluth

UMD coach discrimination suit update. The Duluth News Tribune’s Tom Olsen reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to review the dismissal of a state lawsuit filed against the University of Minnesota Duluth by three former women’s sports coaches alleging discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. … The high court on Tuesday turned down a final appeal from former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller, former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles and former softball coach and women’s hockey operations director Jen Banford. Their case was dismissed last year after a judge ruled that the statute of limitations had expired, among other grounds.”

Minnehaha Academy explosion investigation finding. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “The National Transportation Safety Board says an August 2017 natural gas explosion at Minnehaha Academy happened after a pipefitting crew mistakenly thought a key valve was closed before they started disassembling a gas installation at the school. … A report issued Tuesday by the NTSB found that a pipefitter and his son, working for Master Mechanical, were preparing to move a meter in the basement of the Minneapolis private school, believing that a ‘plug valve’ in the line was shut off because the handle was perpendicular to the gas piping.”

Putting the organized in field organizer. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon reports: “Field organizers working for Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign will soon qualify for union cards, a rising trend in Democratic politics. … Klobuchar’s campaign announced that a group of field organizers has designated Iowa-based Teamsters Local 238 as its bargaining representative for organizers on the campaign, and that the union and campaign would negotiate a collective bargaining agreement. … ‘Amy and our campaign are pro-union and we support organized labor,’ Justin Buoen, Klobuchar’s campaign manager, said in a statement.”

PSA. WCCO reports: “It’s that time of year, when mornings are extra crisp and the urge to give your cars plenty of time to warm up is overwhelming. … But St. Paul Police are warning that it’s also the time of year when thieves are looking to make off with unattended, running vehicles. … Police said that nine cars have been stolen in the last two days after owners started the engines and then left their cars alone.”

In other news…

Entrepreneurial spirit: “First Avenue hosts workshop to encourage people of color to start small businesses in North Minneapolis” [KMSP]

Tuesday morning: “Armed student shot by officer at Oshkosh West High School, police say” [KSTP]

Less red: “‘Red Still Tells A Story’: Target Makes In-Store Remodels A Priority In $7B Investment Plan” [WCCO]

A real institution: “Inside Lyndale’s timeless tea shop, La Société du Thé” [City Pages]

Spud dud: “America braces for possible french fry shortage after poor potato harvest” [Rochester Post Bulletin]