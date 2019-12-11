Minnesota woman sues pharmacist over birth-control denial

Had to go to three pharmacies. WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports: “A rural Minnesota woman says a pharmacist refused to fill her prescription for the morning-after pill. … Andrea Anderson and her partner have been together for ten years, ‘We have a phenomenal child together and that’s how I want to leave it.’”

Job cuts. Also from CCO: “Bethel University announced this week that it will cut administrative staff and faculty in order to deal with declining student enrollment. … In a statement Tuesday, the Arden Hills-based Christian college says that staff cuts will be announced next month and that faculty cuts will be made public in April.”

This is the new lump of coal. KMSP reports: “Activists dressed as Santa Claus from the environmental advocacy group Greenpeace USA protested Target’s use of single-use plastics Tuesday at the company’s flagship store on Nicollet Mall downtown Minneapolis. … The Santas emptied two large stockings of single-use plastics and unfurled a banner that read, ‘Dear Target, All We Want for Christmas Is: No. More. Single-Use. Plastic. Love, Greenpeace.’”

You’ll miss it when it’s gone. The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports: “Minnesota’s supply of 3.2% beer is drying up. … Two major beer producers, Heineken USA and Constellation Brands, recently bowed out of the 3.2 market. Their exits will only affect Minnesotans, of course, as the state is the last in the nation to restrict neighborhood supermarkets and convenience stores to selling only the weak brew.”

In other news…

100% that Entertainer of the Year: “Lizzo: TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2019” [Time]

Yum: “Minnesota will be the setting for remake of Oscar-winning film ‘Babette’s Feast’” [Star Tribune]

Pie prodigy: “Do not blow up this gourmet pizza spot run by a home-schooled teen. We’re warning you.” [City Pages]

Scary: “School bus enters ditch with 12 students on board” [KARE]

Alongside “Fargo”: “‘Purple Rain’ now the second Minnesota-made movie in the National Film Registry” [Star Tribune]