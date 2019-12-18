More Minnesota schools report flu outbreaks

For the Star Tribune, Tim Harlow and Jeremy Olson report: “Minnesota health officials said Tuesday that many more schools are reporting influenza outbreaks, a day after hundreds of students in the Shakopee district called in sick with the flu or flu-like illnesses. … School districts are required to contact the Minnesota Department of Health when at least 5% of the student body is absent and reporting flu and flu-like symptoms, but many schools are reporting absentee rates between 10% and 20% ….”

At MPR, Riham Feshir reports, “Samantha Serrano Vargas moved to Minnesota under a promise of a good-paying job and a stable place to live. Instead, Vargas, who uses the pronoun they, said they experienced sexual harassment and exploitation while working in construction. … Labor trafficking, an illegal practice that includes forced labor, is prevalent in Minnesota’s construction industry, according to a report released Tuesday by Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha (CTUL) in Minneapolis.”

From the AP: “A Minnesota woman who led authorities on a cross-country manhunt pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Florida courtroom to fatally shooting a woman who prosecutors said was targeted because the two looked alike. Officials from the Lee County State Attorney’s Office said Lois Riess, 57, singled out Pamela Hutchinson because they shared similar features, and because Riess wanted to assume Hutchinson’s identity while on the lam. She was sentenced to life in prison.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo says, “HealthPartners will shutter its St. Paul-based home care unit, eliminating 70 jobs by Jan. 31 — its third round of layoffs in the last six weeks. The decision to close Integrated Home Care on St. Paul’s East Side follows the Bloomington-based health organization’s announcement in November that it will trim 30 retail pharmacy operations in Minnesota as a result of competitive pressures, letting go 300 workers. Another 75 administrative jobs will be lost throughout its metro-wide network of hospitals and clinics.”

Says Molly Beck for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “The new leader of the state’s jobs agency is pledging to withhold state tax credits from technology manufacturing giant Foxconn for employees who don’t work in Wisconsin — but a new state audit shows the agency’s procedures leave the door open. For the second time in as many years, the nonpartisan Legislature Audit Bureau is warning the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to change its procedures to ensure taxpayers don’t end up paying for work that doesn’t benefit the state economy. … State law is silent on whether Foxconn employees must live in Wisconsin to be eligible for credits. Under its deal with Foxconn, Wisconsin would pay more than $200,000 in state taxpayer money per job created.”

Say Evan Ramstad and John Ewoldt of the Star Tribune, “More than 700 workers at United Natural Foods Inc.’s distribution center in Hopkins walked off the job Tuesday, in sympathy with workers who are striking against the company at a similar facility in Indiana. The move by members of the Teamsters Local 120, if prolonged, will disrupt supplies to dozens of grocery stores in the Twin Cities, including the region’s largest grocery chain, Cub Foods, which is also owned by United Natural Foods.”



Says Stacy Books for City Pages, “Under Minnesota law, a microdistillery is any distillery operating within the state that produces no more than 40,000 proof gallons of spirits per year … Once you cross that 40,000 proof gallon threshold you’re no longer a microdistillery, and you lose the right to serve drinks at your facility. … Northeast Minneapolis’ Tattersall Distilling expects to hit Minnesota’s 40,000 proof gallon production cap in the next year or two, and other microdistilleries may follow in the coming years. Accordingly, the Minnesota Distillers Guild is pushing for an increased cap of 100,000 proof gallons, in line with the federal standard, with direct-to-consumer bottle sales limited to distilleries under 40,000 proof gallons.”

Also from MPR, this from Tim Nelson, “A woman who was forced to remove her hijab as she was booked into the Ramsey County jail says she hopes a legal settlement announced Tuesday will protect other Muslim women from similar treatment. ‘It was one of the most humiliating and harmful experiences of my life’, Aida Al-Kadi said at a Minneapolis news conference to release details of the settlement. ‘I knew that I did not want any other Muslim woman to experience what I did.’ The settlement approved by a federal court last month calls for Al-Kadi to get $120,000 from Ramsey County.”