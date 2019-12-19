Nine Minneapolis officers involved in shooting of north Minneapolis man

At MPR, Matt Sepic says, “The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday released the names of the nine Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday. Chiasher Fong Vue, 52, died of multiple gunshot wounds outside his north Minneapolis home following a domestic violence call that police say ended with an armed confrontation.”

For the Strib, Tim Harlow and Miguel Otárola report, “Going against neighbors’ wishes, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on Wednesday voted to move forward with a plan to revamp Minnehaha Parkway that could close roads and divert traffic onto nearby city streets. The Park Board rejected a resolution offered by President Brad Bourn to prohibit the Community Advisory Committee (CAC) from proposing plans that would close any portions of parkway to vehicle traffic.”

Also at the Strib, Patrick Condon writes, “Minnesota U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, representing a rural district that went heavily for President Donald Trump, voted against impeachment Wednesday, one of only three Democrats to go against their party’s historic rebuke of the Republican president. … The rest of Minnesota’s eight-member House delegation voted along party lines. Democratic Reps. Betty McCollum, Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig and Dean Phillips voted to impeach, while GOP Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn voted against it.”

A PiPress story reads, “Striking Teamsters in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana will return to work after a food distributor that supplies grocery stores has agreed to talks. Nearly 160 workers at a Fort Wayne, Ind., United Natural Foods distribution site had been on strike since Dec. 13. The members of the Teamsters Local 414 accused the company — with corporate offices in Minnesota — of unfair labor practices … .”



For Business Insider, David Slotnick writes, “Skin lesions. Fatigue. Migraines. Hair loss. … These are a few of the symptoms that some Delta flight attendants say are being caused by the airline’s stylish new uniforms. … The affected workers say the new uniforms feature more than just purple tops and gray slacks — they also come with toxic chemicals that are causing a number of health problems among the airline’s cabin crew.”

Says John Myers in the Duluth News Tribune, “The 40-year old Brainerd man charged in federal court with killing a 700-pound black bear near a garbage dump on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, where nontribal members are not allowed to hunt, and accused of leaving most of the animal to rot in the woods, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.”

Says Tim Culpan for Bloomberg, “Three years ago, when then President-elect Donald Trump started getting excited about the prospect of making iPhones in the U.S., I noted that Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou had some history in leading on government officials. When the state of Wisconsin signed on the dotted line, offering $3 billion in sweeteners to lure a $10 billion investment from the biggest assembler of the Apple Inc. devices, I figured those numbers didn’t add up. And after Foxconn said it would build a leading-edge display panel factory there, it was obvious the plan didn’t make sense. … Beyond the tension over what type of LCD factory may get built, if any, Foxconn has been vague about what it’s actually going to do in Wisconsin. The trend has been of scaled-back and delayed plans. At one point, Foxconn unveiled designs for a giant glass orb that would house a data center, and then changed its mind. Ideas extend as far as manufacturing robot coffee kiosks (though there’s been no talk of making iPhones). Two years after the deal was signed, ground has been cleared and concrete has been poured. But nothing has been manufactured.”