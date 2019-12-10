Report says new Minnesota motor vehicle registration system is on track

MNLARS replacement on track. The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick reports: “Creation of a new Minnesota computer system for vehicle registrations and titles is on track to replace the much-maligned current one, according to a report released Tuesday. … However, there are risks that the project could fall behind schedule and go over budget, according to the report by the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Auditor.”

What a relief. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Minnesota officials have released a revised environmental review of the proposed Line 3 oil pipeline replacement, a step that will restart the regulatory approval process for the oft-delayed, controversial project. … The new environmental impact statement, or EIS, completed by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, was revised to include an analysis of the impacts of a potential oil spill into the Lake Superior Basin. The new analysis found that even with a worst-case spill that released oil for 24 hours into [Otter Creek], ‘it is unlikely that any measurable amount of oil would reach Lake Superior.’”

Also in water pollution … The AP’s Steve Karnowski reports: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday reversed a decision by state regulators to renew a wastewater discharge permit for U.S. Steel’s giant Minntac iron ore mine in the northeast of the state. … The court sent the dispute back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for further proceedings. The agency first issued the permit in 1987 and renewed it last year amid a protracted dispute over whether Minntac had to comply with a state law meant to protect wild rice beds by limiting discharges of sulfates.”

Some cabins are about to get a lot more expensive. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Letters to some Minnesota cabin and vacation property owners arriving this month pose questions that could carry significant tax ramifications, possibly bumping their land into a costlier commercial classification. … It comes down to this: Are the properties being used more as personal retreats or more to pull in extra income by listing them as short-term rentals? … The answers will be used to assign a primary use. And that matters because different classifications of properties carry different tax rates.”



Was St. Thomas really martyred? The Star Tribune’s Michael Rand writes: “Macalester President Brian Rosenberg, who is retiring at the end of this academic year, had some interesting comments about the ongoing story of St. Thomas’ removal from the MIAC. … In a recent interview with Mac Weekly — a student-run publication at Macalester — Rosenberg challenged as ‘inaccurate’ some of the reporting on why St. Thomas was removed from the conference and disputed that it was ‘involuntary’ even though the MIAC used that exact language in announcing the decision in May. ”

In other news…

Minnesotan Nicole Smith-Holt with an op-ed in USA Today: “My son died from rationing insulin. Democrats’ drug pricing plan still wouldn’t help him.” [USA Today]

Reason for fear: “Fearing retaliation, some immigrants stay away from public aid” [Sahan Journal]

For your consideration: “What do small Minnesota lakes sound like?” [Great Lakes Echo]

Impressive: “St. Cloud native and ultra triathlete sets records for women and men over 2,800-mile route” [St. Cloud Times]

Quite a tale: “‘I Was In Shock’: Vikings Halftime Hot Air Balloon Disaster Recounted 50 Years Later” [WCCO]

The dog-ter is in: “Rocket the golden retriever joins Masonic Children’s Hospital staff” [KARE]

There’s a Minnesota connection: “Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61” [Star Tribune]