Soybean prices likely to remain depressed in 2020

Ah, well that’s comforting. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans will not quickly recover, an analysis by a London commodities economist found, underscoring fears among Midwest farmers that the effects of animal disease and the trade war will linger into 2020. … ‘Regardless of the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks, we think lower Chinese consumption will weigh on the price of soybeans next year,’ wrote Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist for Capital Economics. … Bain forecast this week that the price of U.S. soybeans will drop in 2020 by about 40 cents to $8.50 per bushel.”

So much for that light dusting! KSTP reports: “A portion of Interstate 94 is closed in western Wisconsin as emergency crews are working to clear up crashes caused by slick road conditions, according to ABC affiliate WQOW. … According to Wisconsin DOT, the eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed at Highway 53 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Additionally, the westbound lanes of I-94 are closed at Highway 10 in Osseo, Wisconsin because of multiple crashes at mile marker 81 which is near Highway HH.”

Just in time for the holidays. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “HealthPartners is closing a home care service based in St. Paul and eliminating about 70 jobs due to financial challenges and an expected cut next year in federal reimbursements. … The upcoming closure of Integrated Home Care, which HealthPartners confirmed Thursday to the Star Tribune, marks the third time in the past six weeks that the Bloomington-based health insurer and care system has announced cutbacks.”

Our money’s on alarm clocks. KARE’s Emily Haavik reports: “Police say they are investigating reports of some ‘electronic devices’ found in guest rooms at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency. … According to Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer John Elder, the investigation is open and active. Elder said there is a report of electronic devices found in some guest rooms.”

In other news…

You know, if you want to: “Klobuchar goes full Minnesota on Ted Cruz, asks to ‘tone things down a bit’” [City Pages]

Featuring former Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach: “Meet the ‘Conservative Squad’ vowing to fight socialism in Washington” [Fox News]

Finally, someone caters to boomers: “Minnesota takes first steps to become ‘age-friendly society’ to address growing number of seniors” [Star Tribune]

Attention vets: “Served in the military? There may be a job with the DNR for you.” [Pioneer Press]

Raise a spatula: “Cook-owner of Al’s Breakfast retiring after 40 years” [City Pages]