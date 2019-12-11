St. Cloud State, U of M Crookston drop football programs

At the Star Tribune, Rachel Blount and Rochelle Olson report, “St. Cloud State University and the University of Minnesota Crookston announced Tuesday they are dropping their NCAA Division II football programs, with the recently completed season the last to be played at each school. In a statement, St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker said the move will address both a budget shortfall and the school’s struggles to comply with federal Title IX regulations. SCSU also will cut men’s and women’s golf, and it will add men’s soccer.”

For NBC News, Daniella Silva reports, “A North Dakota county narrowly voted Monday to accept up to 25 refugees next year in a split decision that follows a Trump administration order granting local governments the authority to reject taking refugees in. Officials with the Burleigh County Commission voted 3-2 to continue to accept refugees Monday night in a nearly four-hour public meeting in a crowded middle school in Bismarck where hundreds had gathered.”

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson writes, “Five Minnesotans have suffered E. coli-related illnesses that are being traced to a specific lot of chopped salad kits tied to a new national outbreak of the infection. State and national health officials warned consumers to avoid — or throw out — any Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with an identifying code of UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date on or before Dec. 7. Two of the Minnesotans were hospitalized due to their infections with the 0157:H7 strain of E. coli.”



At NPR Juana Summers reports, “After weeks of scrutiny over his work at consulting firm McKinsey & Company, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg released a list of nine clients that he worked for while employed there. The South Bend, Ind., mayor released the list one day after McKinsey said it would release him from the nondisclosure agreement he signed while working there. McKinsey was Buttigieg’s first post-college employer. The list of clients Buttigieg released includes: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Canadian supermarket chain Loblaws, Best Buy, the National Resources Defense Council, Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, The Energy Foundation, the U.S. Defense Department, and the U.S. Postal Service.”

For Yahoo! Finance, Brian Sozzi writes, “Target (TGT) is operationally a vastly different retailer today than one year, two years and, of course, five years ago. That is in part due to the work by long-time Target executive and current COO John Mulligan. The soft-spoken Mulligan has worked diligently behind the scenes to allocate Target’s big $7 billion in investments over three years to the most productive areas. Mulligan’s efforts have ranged from re-thinking how newly renovated Target stores should be laid out to scaling the company’s same-day delivery service Shipt (acquired in 2017) nationwide.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Paul Walsh, “Two Hollywood talent hounds with bigtime credits are staging an open casting call this weekend at the Mall of America on behalf of a Disney production. The call, scheduled to run Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is in search of a boy and a girl to portray precocious 8-year-olds in what the DeLisi Creative agency is calling a ‘very special Disney project!’”

At MPR, Kirsti Marohn says, “A new program is training people in the agricultural community to reach out when they see a farmer struggling. The state agriculture and health departments teamed up to offer the sessions, which have been held around Minnesota. They use a suicide prevention training program, safeTALK, tailored for people who work with farmers on a daily basis — lenders, insurance agents, veterinarians, health care providers and clergy, among others.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minneapolis Police are investigating a report of recording devices found in guest rooms at the Hyatt Hotel. Police were called to the scene to investigate the devices last Saturday. In a statement from the Hyatt Hotel, a spokesperson said, “The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. We are fully cooperating with authorities on their investigation; further questions may be directed to authorities.”