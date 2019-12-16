Suit challenges Minnesota Republicans’ Trump-only primary

Pro-choice Republicans. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “A Republican voter and a candidate for president are challenging the lack of options on the party’s March primary ballot in Minnesota. … A petition filed late last week asks the Minnesota Supreme Court to order the inclusion of Republican candidates beyond President Donald Trump.”

Hagedorn on the hot seat. The Mankato Free Press’s Mark Fischenich reports: “Before Saturday’s North Mankato ‘Town Hall’ meeting with Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn began, a pastor offered an opening prayer thanking God ‘for the opportunity to talk to and learn from each other … and to love one another.’ … A few minutes later — particularly when topics turned to climate change, gun violence and immigration — it appeared that the pastor should have prayed harder.”

Bad time of year for a plow strike. The Duluth News Tribune reports: “Teamsters working for St. Louis County’s Public Works Department voted Sunday morning to authorize a strike after walking away from contract negotiations with the county. … The Teamsters approved the proposal 112-1 at a meeting in Virginia. The union represents about 180 of the county’s snow plow drivers, mechanics, building maintenance crews, parts room specialists, sign technicians, bridge maintenance crews, custodial staff and other workers.”

This should earn some good will. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “Reuter Walton Development will build a 279-unit apartment complex at the northwest corner of University Avenue and Fairview Avenue in St. Paul, the current site of a Goodwill Industries parking lot. The project will span two seven-story buildings facing University Avenue. … Developer Nick Walton announced the deal on Friday, noting the affordable “workforce housing” development will be located along the Green Line transit corridor …”

In other news…

Useful: “Minneapolis parents can now track where their kids’ school bus is” [Bring Me The News]

Hot startup: “New mobile sauna business aims to ‘revitalize’ Duluth residents, visitors” [Duluth News Tribune]

Lotta doe at stake: “Regulators to deer farmers: Stop moving deer around (please)” [Pioneer Press]

Some controversial results here: “Poll Results: Is this Uptown? Answers, ranked. (Spoiler: Williams Peanut Bar IS Uptown)” [City Pages]

Freeway take: “‘Rethinking I-94,’ Galaxy Brain-Style” [streets.mn]

These people are saints: “This weekly Minneapolis bar gig raised around $25k for charity in 2019” [Star Tribune]

RIP: “Jazz saxophonist Irv Williams, who chose family over stardom, dies at 100” [Star Tribune]