Survey suggests economic slowdown in the Midwest

Trade war weary. The Associated Press examines a not-too optimistic business leader survey: “A new monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy is slowing down in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S. trade war with China continues. The overall index for the region slipped into negative territory at 48.6 in November from October’s 52.6.“

Redevelopment plans derailed. Miguel Otárola at the Star Tribune is reporting Canadian Pacific is taking Shoreham Yards off the market: “The site, once home to a historic roundhouse used to store steam locomotives, was a desirable redevelopment target for two decades. But now Canadian Pacific Railway, which owns the 230-acre facility, has taken it off the market, moved forward with its own expansion and demolished the roundhouse to make room for storage space for empty shipping containers.”

Another growing drug problem. Paul John Scott via the West Central Tribune notes Gabapentin-linked suicide attempts are on the rise in Midwestern states: “Minnesota and South Dakota were among the states with the fastest-growing number of poisoning calls for individuals on gabapentin and other drugs during the period of study. With a 762% increase, North Dakota led the nation in relative rate increase for gabapentin-only poisoning calls.”

When life gives you ordinances … Tad Vezner at the Pioneer Press writes about St. Paul businesses adjusting to a 2017 ordinance that allows sales of menthol and flavored tobacco in adults-only tobacco shops: “A full half of the Maryland Supermarket is now a walled-off smoke shop called Maryland Tobacco. A half-mile from that sits the Rice Street Market — housed within a Minnoco gas station. And in a freshly walled-off space beside it, under the same owner, sits Rice Street Tobacco. It seemed like the simplest of business decisions.”



Taking Amy. Jennifer Rubin opines in the Washington Post about Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s potential rise to the top tier of presidential candidates: “If Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders do not win the nomination, much of the credit should go to Klobuchar, who has effectively grabbed the party by the lapels and told its members to ‘Snap out of it!’ If she or another electable moderate gets the nomination, the party will be in her debt. She is doing her best to make certain Democrats do not ‘screw this up.'”

In other news …

Snowed in: “As Duluth digs out, city’s no-travel advisory has been lifted and Park Point reopened to non-residents; area schools closed Monday” [Duluth News Tribune]

Thanks to a few villains: “Hero community gathering spaces shutting across Southwest Minneapolis” [Southwest Journal]

Delirious: “More Prince, More Pleasure: The Joys of the Expanded ‘1999’” [New York Times]

Winning: “Minnesota Residents Have Highest Average Credit Scores” [U.S. News & World Report]

Details, please: “Student government continues push to strengthen UMN free speech policy” [Minnesota Daily]

Half-decent sushi? “This man drove 113,877 miles to every town in North Dakota. His new book reveals what he was searching for on his journey” [Fargo Forum]

Snowflakes: “Ordinance Forbids Throwing Snowballs In Wausau, Wisconsin” [WCCO]