Three killed in Minnesota National Guard helicopter crash

For NBC News, Doha Madani reports, “Three people died after a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday after taking off from an airport in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The Minnesota National Guard confirmed to NBC News it lost contact with the Black Hawk at around 2 p.m. CST and authorities are searching for it. Master Sergeant Blair Heusdens said the helicopter was conducting a maintenance test flight and that three Guardsmen were on board. All three Guardsmen on the helicopter were declared dead, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz confirmed Thursday evening.”

For the Star Tribune, Patrick Condon and Tory Van Oot write: “Minnesota state Sen. Tom Bakk, an Iron Range stalwart and one of the Capitol’s most powerful DFL lawmakers, is facing a rare internal challenge from a fellow Democratic senator for the post of minority leader. The looming showdown between Bakk and his new challenger, Sen. Susan Kent of Woodbury, was expected to play out in a DFL caucus meeting scheduled for Tuesday. Bakk, however, acted Thursday to postpone the meeting, which could turn into a clash between the party’s liberal metro lawmakers and its more conservative outstate wing. Kent, an assistant leader of the caucus, announced her intention to run against Bakk in an e-mail to fellow DFL senators on Wednesday.”

Dan Gunderson of MPR reports, “It was a tale of two extremes for sugarbeet farmers attending the American Crystal Sugar Cooperative’s annual meeting in Fargo, N.D., Thursday. The co-op reported that a strong 2018 crop generated a total of $609 million in payments to farmer shareholders, or $54.78 per ton of sugarbeets. … In stark contrast to 2018, the weather-damaged 2019 crop is expected to bring a total payment of $278 million, or $37 per ton.”

Erin Adler for the Star Tribune writes: “Some residents in Farmington are distraught after learning that the city’s only grocery store will close in late December, turning the south metro city into an unlikely suburban food desert. … The sudden shuttering of Family Fresh Market in downtown Farmington will hit hardest for seniors, downtown residents and low-income people without cars, said City Council Member Joshua Hoyt.”

WCCO-TV’s Bill Hudson reports: “The purity of a seemingly pristine part of the world draws many of us to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. … But sadly, the one-million acre gem of woods and water is just another example of the pervasiveness of plastic. … [Megan] Vaillancourt is among a handful of students with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire who are discovering microscopic plastic fibers in the BWCA’s soil, water, even earthworms.”



Chuck Todd, Mark Murray and Carrie Dann of NBC News say, “We are officially 60 days away from the Iowa caucuses, and the Democratic contest couldn’t be more wide open. Right now, there are as many as five candidates who could reasonably win the Hawkeye State — Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar (who’s been creeping up in the polls in the state). … Klobuchar is out with a new public service plan to hire more AmeriCorps workers and establish a new suite of national volunteer programs … .”

For KARE-TV, Jennifer Austin says, “According to the Department of Health, Minnesota has one of the highest rates of binge drinking in the nation. Binge drinking is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having, for women, four or more drinks in about a two hour period. For men, it’s five or more in that same time period. Department of Health numbers show in 2018, 16 percent of adults nationwide reported having binge drank. Those numbers show in Minnesota 20 percent of adults reported having binge drank, with 25 percent of Minnesota men reporting they had binge drank.”

Also at MPR, this from Catharine Richert, “Oakwood Cemetery should not be so noisy at night, but the thousands of crows encamped here this evening will not shut up. The graveyard, perched near downtown Rochester, is alive with the creatures yelling from the trees, cutting sharp silhouettes against the gray, late fall sky. Left to themselves, the crows will eventually make their way to downtown where — intentionally or not — they will rain down poop, creating a slimy mess for city residents as well as staff and patients at the sprawling Mayo Clinic campus. Standing in the way of that chaos is Sally Vehrenkamp, part of a band of city employees who each winter take on the job of chasing away the birds. They’re known as the Crow Patrol, and they are ready for the fight.”