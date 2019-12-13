U of M regents approve $500,000 salary for new provost

In the Star Tribune, Ryan Faircloth reports, “After lively debate, University of Minnesota regents voted Thursday afternoon to approve a salary of nearly $500,000 for President Joan Gabel’s first major hire. With the 8-4 vote, Rachel Croson, dean of Michigan State University’s College of Social Science, will become the U’s next executive vice president and provost. Croson, an economics professor, replaces retiring Provost Karen Hanson.”

In the Pioneer Press, Bob Shaw writes, “One of the metro area’s largest housing projects ever may be moving forward on land in Oakdale where officials have waited more than 50 years for development. The 1,410-unit development in Oakdale is being proposed by Lennar Corp., a Miami-based housing company. The company has submitted a preliminary plat for the 208-acre property, according to Oakdale Community Development Director Bob Streetar. … The property is north of the former Imation campus, once a 3M spin-off company, now occupied by furniture retailer Slumberland.”

For MPR, Matt Sepic says, “Two of the last three Kmart stores in Minnesota are set to close Sunday. That means the Minneapolis store that blocks Nicollet Avenue at Lake Street — as it has for more than four decades — will be the retailer’s sole remaining outpost in the state. City leaders have long hoped to reopen Nicollet. But given the history of development at the site, that won’t be easy. … Even if the twice-bankrupt Kmart closes its last Minnesota location —and there’s no indication it will — the Kmart affiliate that rents the land from the city has a lease that doesn’t expire until 2053. This affiliate also has the right to sublet the land to someone else without the city’s consent.”

The Star Tribune’s Maya Rao writes: “Many in Minnesota’s long-established Liberian community will have an opportunity to finally apply for U.S. citizenship under an amendment in the defense authorization bill expected to pass the U.S. Senate next week. The measure would give permanent resident status to Liberians living in the United States under the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) program that has allowed them to stay here temporarily for in some cases decades without an opportunity to pursue citizenship.”

Adam Uren at BringMeTheNews says, “Fresh off the first season as the stars of HGTV’s ‘Stay or Sell,’ Heather and Brad Fox are expanding their footprint in the Twin Cities. The couple, whose business Fox Homes comprises both real estate and property renovation, are taking over a space at 4400 France Ave. S – on the Edina-side of France and 44th. They’re in the process of transforming the 4,000-square-foot former home of Linhoff Photo into a design studio, retail shop and realty office called Foxwell, with a view to opening it in the late spring.”



Says a BBC story, “The US and China are close to signing a trade deal that averts another round of tariffs due to start on Sunday. The deal could be announced as soon as Friday, after US President Donald Trump reportedly signed off on the terms. The US has agreed to remove some tariffs as part of the agreement. In exchange, China would boost purchases of US farm goods. Many of the more difficult issues are still to be addressed, but the progress sent US share markets to record highs.”

A note from WCCO-TV says, “CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive today announced the launch of CBSN Minnesota, the fifth of CBS’ 13 local direct-to-consumer streaming news services in major markets across the country. CBSN Minnesota features anchored programming, coverage of live breaking news events in the region, as well as an extensive library of local news content that will be available for on-demand viewing.”

This from Mike Mullen at City Pages, “Personally, we were never big fans of Bernd Schmidt. Also, we didn’t know who he was. Turns out Schmidt, a German, held the Guinness World Record for the largest ‘mouth gape,’ a term we’re frankly sorry to inform you exists. In 2016, Schmidt proved to the record keepers his piehole measured 8.8 centimeters (or 3.46 inches), top to bottom. … Suck it, Schmidts: This year, Isaac Johnson of Bloomington, Minnesota, got his mouth officially measured and shattered the existing mark. Johnson’s mouth gape (we’re sorry!) is 9.67 centimeters (3.67 inches), a leap of almost 10 percent over the old record.”

WCCO-TV’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports: “Evelyn Kleine, the oldest-known person in Minnesota, has died at age 112. Born in Columbia Heights in 1907, Kleine lived most of her life in Minneapolis, working for years as a seamstress. She told WCCO in 2014 that she sewed until she was 100, and she drove a car until she was 99.”